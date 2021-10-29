djr-2021-10-30-sport-tcps-feature-twp1

A TCPS student huddles under an umbrella as the teams take the field on Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Friday, Oct. 29

Amory 46, Nettleton 14

Biggersville 41, Okolona 6

Booneville 27, Mantachie 16

Calhoun Academy 42, Tunica 14

Clinton 17, Tupelo 14

»RECAP: Last-second field goal dashes Wave's playoff hopes

Ethel 28, Vardaman 14

Falkner 20, Ashland 14, OT

Hamilton 38, Leake County 14

H.W. Byers 16, Thrasher 0

Kirk Academy 7, Marshall Academy 6

Lafayette 49, Greenville 8

Noxubee County 34, Aberdeen 8

Oxford 19, Grenada 17

Starkville 35, Germantown 7

Starkville Academy 17, Lamar 7

Tupelo Christian 45, Smithville 0

»RECAP: Eagles stomp Smithville for first division title

West Point 41, Saltillo 10

Thursday, Oct. 28

Belmont 52, Myrtle 14

Caledonia 35, Shannon 8

Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8

Corinth 37 Tishomingo County 0

East Union 20, Baldwyn 13

»RECAP: Urchins fight back to win against Bearcats

East Webster 33, Bruce 6

Houston 51, New Albany 15

Itawamba AHS 70, Mooreville 36

Kossuth 33, Hatley 0

North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10

Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7

»RECAP: Warriors lock down second half for second-straight Division 2-4A title

South Pontotoc 7 North Pontotoc 6

Walnut 20, Potts Camp 14

Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0

