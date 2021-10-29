agate Week 10 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A TCPS student huddles under an umbrella as the teams take the field on Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox Friday, Oct. 29Amory 46, Nettleton 14Biggersville 41, Okolona 6Booneville 27, Mantachie 16Calhoun Academy 42, Tunica 14Clinton 17, Tupelo 14»RECAP: Last-second field goal dashes Wave's playoff hopesEthel 28, Vardaman 14Falkner 20, Ashland 14, OTHamilton 38, Leake County 14H.W. Byers 16, Thrasher 0Kirk Academy 7, Marshall Academy 6Lafayette 49, Greenville 8Noxubee County 34, Aberdeen 8Oxford 19, Grenada 17Starkville 35, Germantown 7Starkville Academy 17, Lamar 7Tupelo Christian 45, Smithville 0»RECAP: Eagles stomp Smithville for first division titleWest Point 41, Saltillo 10 Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest high school sports news on Twitter Thursday, Oct. 28Belmont 52, Myrtle 14Caledonia 35, Shannon 8Choctaw County 20, Calhoun City 8Corinth 37 Tishomingo County 0East Union 20, Baldwyn 13»RECAP: Urchins fight back to win against BearcatsEast Webster 33, Bruce 6Houston 51, New Albany 15Itawamba AHS 70, Mooreville 36Kossuth 33, Hatley 0North Panola 40, Holly Springs 10Pontotoc 27, Ripley 7»RECAP: Warriors lock down second half for second-straight Division 2-4A titleSouth Pontotoc 7 North Pontotoc 6Walnut 20, Potts Camp 14Water Valley 42, Alcorn Central 0 john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Title Recap School Sport Military American Football Half Hope Warrior Field Goal Playoff Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists