Week 10 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores
Brad Locke
Senior sports reporter
Oct 27, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 27
Amory 51, Nettleton 0
Baldwyn 37, East Union 0
Belmont 43, Myrtle 7
Caledonia 34, Shannon 14
Choctaw County 42, Calhoun City 24
Corinth 45, Tishomingo County 7
East Webster 35, Bruce 6
Houston 41, New Albany 7
Itawamba AHS 44, Mooreville 6
Kossuth 42, Hatley 0
North Panola 36, Holly Springs 6
North Pontotoc 37, South Pontotoc 0
Noxubee County 24, Aberdeen 20
Ripley 30, Pontotoc 7
Walnut 20, Potts Camp 19
Water Valley 41, Alcorn Central 0

Friday, Oct. 28
Booneville at Mantachie
Clinton at Tupelo
Ethel at Vardaman
Falkner at Ashland
Hamilton at Leake County
H.W. Byers at Thrasher
Lafayette at Greenville
Okolona at Biggersville
Oxford at Grenada
Starkville at Germantown
Tupelo Christian at Smithville
West Point at Saltillo

MAIS Playoffs
Calhoun Academy at Manchester Academy
Leake Academy at Starkville Academy
Marshall Academy at Winston Academy