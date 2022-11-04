MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS, FIRST ROUND
FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 4A
SHANNON (6-4) AT HOUSTON (9-1)
THE PLAYERS
Shannon: QB Jamarcus Shines is 51 of 114 for 659 yards yards, 8 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 787 yards, 12 TDs on 88 carries. … RB Kegan Ruff has rushed for 1,143 yards, 9 TDs on 146 carries. … LB Jayden Thompson has made 90 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT.
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 53 of 110 for 874 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 233 yards, 9 TDs on 52 carries. … RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 987 yards, 13 TDs on 148 carries; he has 65 tackles on defense. … RB/LB Jordan Pratt has rushed for 438 yards, 4 TDs on 58 carries; he has 80 tackles on defense.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Shannon lost to Caledonia 34-14; Houston beat New Albany 41-7.
• Houston is the Division 2-4A champ.
• These teams met in the regular season, with Houston winning 42-8 on Sept. 9.
• Shannon has lost in the first round each of the last 11 seasons.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Gentry at West Lauderdale.
CORINTH (5-5) AT RIPLEY (9-1)
THE PLAYERS
Corinth: Stats not available.
Ripley: QB Ty Long is 57 of 110 for 875 yards, 13 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 268 yards, 4 TDs on 36 carries. … WR Michael Turner has made 14 catches for 295 yards, 5 TDs. … DT Charlie Coombs has made 43 tackles, 11 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Corinth beat Tishomingo County 45-7; Ripley beat Pontotoc 30-7.
• Ripley is the Division 2-4A runner-up.
• Former division foes are meeting in the playoffs for the first time.
• Corinth won the most recent meeting, 35-20 in 2020.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Greenwood at Louisville.
CLASS 3A
ABERDEEN (7-3) AT HUMPHREYS COUNTY (7-3)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong is 87 of 164 for 1,326 yards, 13 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 768 yards, 14 TDs on 89 carries. … RB Chris Holliday has rushed for 475 yards, 3 TDs on 68 carries. … WR M.L. Fort has made 34 catches for 433 yards, 8 TDs.
Humphreys Co.: RB Lazarious Penn has rushed for 1,300 yards, 16 TDs. … DB Eric Hill has made 42 tackles, 5 INTs. … LB Ollizious Brent has made 78 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen lost to Noxubee County 24-20; Humphreys County beat Amanda Elzy 32-16.
• These teams have met once previously: in 2013, when Aberdeen won 48-12 in a first-round playoff game.
• Aberdeen averages 317.2 total yards per game.
• Aberdeen has made the playoffs each of the last 3 years under 4th-year coach Alex Williams.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Holly Springs at Kossuth.
CLASS 2A
EAST WEBSTER (5-5) AT BALDWYN (9-1)
THE PLAYERS
East Webster: QB Kaleb Warnock is 60 of 127 for 817 yards, 8 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 672 yards, 13 TDs on 107 carries. … LB Thomas Gregg has made 72 tackles, 12 TFL, 6 sacks. … LB Judd Azlin has made 64 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks.
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 82 of 135 for 1,503 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 288 yards, 6 TDs on 40 carries. … WR Hastin Nelson has made 40 catches for 645 yards, 6 TDs. … DT Decorian Warren has recorded 57 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, East Webster beat Bruce 35-6; Baldwyn beat East Union 37-0.
• Baldwyn is the Division 1-2A champ.
• These teams met in the regular season, with Baldwyn winning 45-23 on Sept. 16.
• Baldwyn has won eight of its last nine first-round games.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of O’Bannon at Northside.
ALSO TONIGHT
CLASS 4A
PONTOTOC (4-6) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (10-0)
IAHS is the Division 1-4A champ. The Indians are averaging 424 total yards per game, and the defense has created 36 turnovers. DBs Zion Ashby and Isaac Smith have combined for 7 INTs. The winner will face the winner of Kosciusko at Senatobia.
NEW ALBANY (7-3) AT CALEDONIA (4-6)
Caledonia clinched the No. 2 seed out of Division 1-4A by beating Shannon last week, 34-14. New Albany is led by a two-pronged rushing attack: Kody Atkinson has 684 yards and 11 TDs, while Ke’Lan Simpson has 515 yards and 10 TDs.
CLASS 3A
HOLLY SPRINGS (2-7) AT KOSSUTH (8-2)
Kossuth is the Division 1-3A champ. The Aggies are on a seven-game winning streak, including a 42-0 beatdown of Hatley last week. The winner will face the winner of Aberdeen at Humphreys County.
BOONEVILLE (4-6) AT INDEPENDENCE (6-3)
Booneville is led by RB Zion Nunn, who has 988 yards and 14 TDs rushing, plus another 260 yards and 2 TDs receiving. Independence, the Division 2-3A champ, has won five-straight games. The winner will face the winner of Amanda Elzy at Noxubee County.
NETTLETON (6-4) AT WINONA (8-1)
Winona is the Division 3-3A champ. QB Braylen Williams leads Nettleton with 1,923 yards and 22 TDs passing; he also has 712 yards, 12 TDs rushing. The winner will face the winner of Rosa Fort at Water Valley.
YAZOO COUNTY (4-5) AT AMORY (8-1)
Amory is the Division 4-3A champ. The Panthers have posted three shutouts and are led on defense by LB Nate Walker (54 tackles, 4 sacks). On offense, RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,011 yards, 19 TDs. The winner will face the winner of Mantachie at North Panola.
MANTACHIE (7-3) AT NORTH PANOLA (4-6)
Mantachie is coming off a 28-21 win over Booneville. Mantachie averages 251.4 rushing yards per game; RB Braedon Sauls has 665 yards, 12 TDs, while RB Luke Ellis has 628 yards, 12 TDs. This is the first meeting between these teams. The winner will face the winner of Yazoo County at Amory.
CLASS 2A
WALNUT (5-5) AT EUPORA (8-2)
Eupora is the Division 2-2A champ. The Eagles have a dangerous QB in senior Ty Murphy. He has passed for 1,292 yards, 13 TDs with 4 INTs; and he has rushed for 1,315 yards, 16 TDs on 151 carries. The winner will face the winner of Coahoma County at J.Z. George.
CALHOUN CITY (4-5) AT EAST UNION (4-6)
These teams have faced twice before, both times in the playoffs, and Calhoun City won both. The Wildcats beat the Urchins 22-14 in the 2020 North half final. The winner will face the winner of Leland at Charleston.
BELMONT (4-5) AT CHOCTAW COUNTY (4-5)
RB Eli Reno leads Belmont with 1,006 yards, 10 TDs on 103 carries. Choctaw County RB Antonio Kennedy has rushed for 1,020 yards, 10 TDs on 140 carries. The winner will face the winner of M.S. Palmer at Leflore County.
