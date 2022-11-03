FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m. except where noted)
GERMANTOWN (5-5, 3-3) AT TUPELO (10-0, 6-0)
THE PLAYERS
Germantown: QB Drew McCluskey is 64 of 111 for 674 yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 368 yards on 103 carries. … LB Jayden Manning has made 65 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks. … LB Hampton Ross has made 61 tackles, 12 TFL, 9 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 135 of 202 for 2,032 yards, 25 TDs, 2 INTs. … WR K.D. Gibson has made 30 catches for 640 yards, 9 TDs. … DE Jamarion Scott has recorded 45 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Germantown lost to Starkville 46-14; Tupelo beat Clinton 35-7.
• Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
• Germantown is part of a three-way tie for fourth place in Division 2-6A.
• Tupelo won this game 14-10 last season.
NEXT UP: Germantown vs. TBD in playoffs (if qualifies); Tupelo hosts TBD in playoffs.
GRENADA (5-5, 1-5) AT STARKVILLE (7-3, 3-3)
THE PLAYERS
Grenada: RB Macaleb Taylor has rushed for 966 yards, 7 TDs on 136 carries. … LB Jaylon Townes has made 80 tackles, 17 TFL, 3 sacks. … LB Tre Parker has recorded 58 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 INTs.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 129 of 206 for 1,909 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 294 yards, 8 TDs on 76 carries. … RB Curtis Willis has rushed for 540 yards, 2 TDs on 78 carries. … LB Ny’Jadus Holloway has made 120 tackles, 23 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Grenada lost to Oxford 30-7; Starkville beat Germantown 46-14.
• Starkville is part of a three-way tie for fourth place in Division 2-6A.
• Grenada has lost three-straight games.
• Starkville has a plus-4 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Grenada’s season will be over; Starkville vs. TBD in playoffs (if qualifies).
MADISON CENTRAL (6-3, 4-2) AT OXFORD (5-4, 3-3)
THE PLAYERS
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton is 76 of 128 for 1,086 yards, 9 TDs, 6 INTs. … WR Isaiah Spencer has made 46 catches for 727 yards, 4 TDs. … DL Myles Miller has recorded 54 tackles, 6 sacks.
Oxford: QB Mack Howard is 99 of 157 for 1,164 yards, 14 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 871 yards, 12 TDs on 163 carries; he has 24 catches for 325 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Alex Sanford has made 87 tackles, 16 TFL, 8 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Madison Central beat Murrah 42-0; Oxford beat Grenada 30-7.
• Oxford is part of a three-way tie for fourth place in Division 2-6A.
• Madison Central won this game last year, 48-7.
• Oxford is 3-2 at home this season.
NEXT UP: Madison Central vs. TBD in playoffs; Oxford vs. TBD in playoffs (if qualifies).
ALSO TONIGHT
BIGGERSVILLE (9-0, 6-0) AT ASHLAND (2-7, 2-4)
Biggersville is the Division 1-1A champion. The Lions are averaging 52.4 points per game and are led by RB Jathan Hatch, who has 1,311 yards and 23 TDs rushing.
COLUMBUS (5-5, 5-1) AT WEST POINT (7-2, 6-0)
West Point leads Division 1-5A, while Columbus is tied for second with Lafayette. West Point is led by QB/RB Kahnen Daniels, who has rushed for 1,464 yards, 18 TDs on 125 carries. The Green Wave average 352 rushing yards per game. Columbus is coming off a 15-14 win against Lake Cormorant.
FALKNER (3-6, 2-4) AT OKOLONA (4-6, 4-2)
Okolona is in third place in Division 1-1A, and Falkner is part of a four-way tie for fourth. Okolona won this game last year, 38-8.
H.W. BYERS (4-5, 1-5) AT TUPELO CHRISTIAN (5-4, 5-1)
TCPS is in second place in Division 1-1A. The Eagles have won their last four games, including a 14-13 victory at Smithville last week. Byers is coming off a 31-30 loss to Thrasher.
SALTILLO (3-7, 2-4) AT NEW HOPE (3-6, 1-5)
This is a Division 1-5A game. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention.
SEBASTOPOL (7-3, 4-2) AT HAMILTON (10-0, 6-0)
Hamilton is the Division 3-1A champion, while Sebastopol is in a three-way tie for second place. Hamilton RB Kyzer Verner could pass the 2,000-yard rushing mark tonight – he has 1,864 yards on 150 carries with 27 touchdowns.
SMITHVILLE (3-7, 2-4) AT THRASHER (3-7, 2-4)
These teams are part of a four-way tie for fourth in Division 1-1A. If Thrasher wins and Falkner loses to Okolona, then the Rebels will make the playoffs for the first time since 1992. Smithville must simply win to get in the playoffs.
VARDAMAN (7-3, 4-2) AT WEST LOWNDES (6-3, 4-2)
These teams are part of a three-way tie for second in Division 3-1A. Vardaman can grab the No. 2 seed with a win plus a Hamilton victory over Sebastopol. The Rams are led by RB Za Pratt, who has rushed for 868 yards and 14 TDs
Brad Locke
