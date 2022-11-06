3. Starkville (8-3): Beat Grenada 21-14. This week: at Southaven.
4. West Point (8-2): Beat Columbus 35-0. This week: hosts Holmes County Central.
5. Houston (10-1): Beat Shannon 31-14. This week: hosts West Lauderdale.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (9-1): beat Yazoo County 53-7. This week: hosts North Panola.
2. Baldwyn (10-1): Beat East Webster 21-20. This week: hosts Northside.
3. Kossuth (9-2): Beat Holly Springs 42-0. This week: hosts Humphreys County.
4. Biggersville (10-0): Beat Ashland 62-0. This week: hosts West Tallahatchie.
5. Hamilton (11-0): beat Sebastopol 33-30. This week: hosts Resurrection Catholic.
LOOKING BACK
Baldwyn DL Decorian Warren stuffed East Webster’s two-point try with under a minute to go, and Baldwyn held on to win 21-20 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. … Hamilton capped its first undefeated regular season in 40 years with a 33-30 win against Sebastopol. … Starkville clinched a 6A playoff berth due to both a 21-14 win over Grenada and Oxford’s 56-43 loss to Madison Central.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (11-0) opens the 6A playoffs at home against Lewisburg (5-5). The Golden Wave are seeking their first playoff win since 2016. … Amory (9-1) hosts North Panola (5-6) in a rematch of last season’s 3A state semifinal. Amory won that game 29-16. … Itawamba AHS (11-0) will host Senatobia (8-3), which eliminated the Indians in the third round of the 4A playoffs last year, 45-6. … Calhoun City (5-5) hosts Charleston (8-3), a team it has not beaten in 16 tries.
STAR POWER
Hamilton RB/LB Kyzer Verner rushed for 169 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries, plus he had 5 tackles on defense in a 33-30 win over Sebastopol. Verner now has 2,033 yards and 30 TDs rushing on the season. … Lafayette RB Jayden Reed carried the ball a career-high 39 times for 218 yards and 3 TDs in a 30-7 win against Lake Cormorant. … Tupelo LB Clifton Watkins made 11 tackles, 4 TFL and a sack in the Golden Wave’s 40-3 win over Germantown. … Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall passed for 215 yards, 2 TDs and also had 109 yards, 1 TD rushing in a 21-20 win over East Webster.
