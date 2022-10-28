agate Week 11 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Oct 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Isaac Smith's Itawamba AHS Indians will host Pontotoc in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. REGULAR SEASON AREA GAMESThursday, Nov. 3Biggersville at AshlandColumbus at West PointFalkner at OkolonaGermantown at TupeloGrenada at StarkvilleH.W. Byers at Tupelo ChristianLafayette at Lake CormorantMadison Central at OxfordSaltillo at New HopeSebastopol at HamiltonSmithville at ThrasherVardaman at West LowndesMHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSFriday, Nov. 4FIRST ROUNDCLASS 4ANorthPontotoc at Itawamba AHSKosciusko at SenatobiaShannon at HoustonGentry at West LauderdaleChoctaw Central at ClarksdaleNew Albany at CaledoniaGreenwood at LouisvilleCorinth at RipleySouthLanier at MendenhallGreene County at ColumbiaQuitman at McCombForrest County AHS at Moss PointPass Christian at PoplarvilleRaymond at Newton CountySumrall at StoneNE Jones at North PikeCLASS 3ANorthHolly Springs at KossuthAberdeen at Humphreys CountyBooneville at IndependenceAmanda Elzy at Noxubee CountyNettleton at WinonaRosa Fort at Water ValleyYazoo County at AmoryMantachie at North PanolaSouthWesson at UnionPerry Central at TylertownMorton at RaleighPort Gibson at St. StanislausSeminary at Jefferson CountyMagee at Enterprise-ClarkeFranklin County at Jefferson Davis CountyClarkdale at HazlehurstCLASS 2ANorthEast Webster at BaldwynO’Bannon at NorthsideWalnut at EuporaCoahoma County at J.Z. GeorgeLeland at CharlestonCalhoun City at East UnionM.S. Palmer at Leflore CountyBelmont at Choctaw CountySouthPelahatchie at PhiladelphiaHeidelberg at Bogue ChittoNanih Waiya at Scott CentralLoyd Star at CollinsNorth Forrest at East MarionPisgah at LakeAmite County at MizeNewton at Velma Jackson Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters