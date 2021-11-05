agate Week 11 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Daily Journal Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mantachie. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Prep Rally Newsletter: Get our weekly Friday Football recap sent to your inbox MHSAA PLAYOFFSFirst-Round Games(Friday, except as noted)Class 4A NorthItawamba AHS 28, Choctaw Central 14Ripley 35, Yazoo City 14West Lauderdale 72, Mooreville 15Houston at Senatobia, SaturdayClarksdale 41, South Pontotoc 0Louisville 37, Shannon 12Pontotoc 35, Gentry 34, 2 OTCaledonia 31, Kosciusko 24Class 3A NorthKossuth 32, Nettleton 7Yazoo County 40, Rosa Fort 20Amory 54, Mantachie 6Independence 24, Humphreys County 20Winona 52, Byhalia 0Noxubee County 24, Booneville 7North Panola 60, Thomas Edwards 6Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9Class 2A NorthEast Union 43, O’Bannon 7East Webster 47, Coahoma County 0Leflore County 28, Potts Camp 0Northside 22, Calhoun City 20Charleston 46, Eupora 18J.Z. George 44, Belmont 22Choctaw County 41, Palmer 20Baldwyn 41, Leland 12 Follow the latest high school sports news on Twitter Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Thursday's scoresBiggersville 47, Ashland 0Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19Madison Central 48, Oxford 7New Hope 42, Saltillo 7Okolona 38, Falkner 8Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15 Smithville 33, Thrasher 0Starkville 14, Grenada 10TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14Tupelo 14, Germantown 10West Lowndes 53, Vardaman 6West Point 49, Columbus 26 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists