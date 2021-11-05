djr-2021-11-06-sport-amory-feature-arp2

The Amory football team runs onto the field Friday night to take on Mantachie.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

MHSAA PLAYOFFS

First-Round Games

(Friday, except as noted)

Class 4A North

Itawamba AHS 28, Choctaw Central 14

Ripley 35, Yazoo City 14

West Lauderdale 72, Mooreville 15

Houston at Senatobia, Saturday

Clarksdale 41, South Pontotoc 0

Louisville 37, Shannon 12

Pontotoc 35, Gentry 34, 2 OT

Caledonia 31, Kosciusko 24

Class 3A North

Kossuth 32, Nettleton 7

Yazoo County 40, Rosa Fort 20

Amory 54, Mantachie 6

Independence 24, Humphreys County 20

Winona 52, Byhalia 0

Noxubee County 24, Booneville 7

North Panola 60, Thomas Edwards 6

Aberdeen 12, Water Valley 9

Class 2A North

East Union 43, O’Bannon 7

East Webster 47, Coahoma County 0

Leflore County 28, Potts Camp 0

Northside 22, Calhoun City 20

Charleston 46, Eupora 18

J.Z. George 44, Belmont 22

Choctaw County 41, Palmer 20

Baldwyn 41, Leland 12

Thursday's scores

Biggersville 47, Ashland 0

Lafayette 28, Lake Cormorant 19

Madison Central 48, Oxford 7

New Hope 42, Saltillo 7

Okolona 38, Falkner 8

Sebastopol 32, Hamilton 15 

Smithville 33, Thrasher 0

Starkville 14, Grenada 10

TCPS 44, H.W. Byers 14

Tupelo 14, Germantown 10

West Lowndes 53, Vardaman 6

West Point 49, Columbus 26

 

