Week 11 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores
Brad Locke
Nov 3, 2022

REGULAR SEASON AREA GAMESThursday, Nov. 3Biggersville 62, Ashland 0Hamilton 33, Sebastopol 30Lafayette 30, Lake Cormorant 7Madison Central 56, Oxford 43New Hope 30, Saltillo 6Okolona 60, Falkner 25Smithville 14, Thrasher 12Starkville 21, Grenada 14Tupelo 40, Germantown 3Tupelo Christian 42, H.W. Byers 6West Lowndes 40, Vardaman 7West Point 35, Columbus 0MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFSFriday, Nov. 4FIRST ROUNDCLASS 4ANorthPontotoc at Itawamba AHSKosciusko at SenatobiaShannon at HoustonGentry at West LauderdaleChoctaw Central at ClarksdaleNew Albany at CaledoniaGreenwood at LouisvilleCorinth at RipleySouthLanier at MendenhallGreene County at ColumbiaQuitman at McCombForrest County AHS at Moss PointPass Christian at PoplarvilleRaymond at Newton CountySumrall at StoneNortheast Jones at North PikeCLASS 3ANorthHolly Springs at KossuthAberdeen at Humphreys CountyBooneville at IndependenceAmanda Elzy at Noxubee CountyNettleton at WinonaRosa Fort at Water ValleyYazoo County at AmoryMantachie at North PanolaSouthWesson at UnionPerry Central at TylertownMorton at RaleighPort Gibson at St. StanislausSeminary at Jefferson CountyMagee at Enterprise-ClarkeFranklin County at Jefferson Davis CountyClarkdale at HazlehurstCLASS 2ANorthEast Webster at BaldwynO'Bannon at NorthsideWalnut at EuporaCoahoma County at J.Z. GeorgeLeland at CharlestonCalhoun City at East UnionM.S. Palmer at Leflore CountyBelmont at Choctaw CountySouthPelahatchie at PhiladelphiaHeidelberg at Bogue ChittoNanih Waiya at Scott CentralLoyd Star at CollinsNorth Forrest at East MarionPisgah at LakeAmite County at MizeNewton at Velma Jackson