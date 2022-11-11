MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 6A
LEWISBURG (5-5) AT TUPELO (11-0)
THE PLAYERS
Lewisburg: QB Gunner Gilmore is 113 of 266 for 1,488 yards, 11 TDs, 11 INTs; he has rushed for 170 yards, 6 TDs on 113 carries. … WR Lucas Gaschk has made 18 catches for 450 yards, 5 TDs. … DT Demetrius Farewell has recorded 38 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 146 of 218 for 2,252 yards, 29 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Qua Middlebrooks has rushed for 862 yards, 12 TDs on 134 carries. … DB Zech Pratt has made 45 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Lewisburg lost to DeSoto Central 35-14; Tupelo beat Germantown 40-3.
• This is the second playoff appearance in Lewisburg’s 16-year history.
• Lewisburg’s defense has made 13 fumble recoveries.
• Tupelo averages 332 total yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Madison Central at South Panola.
STARKVILLE (8-3) AT SOUTHAVEN (10-0)
Starkville enters this contest on a four-game winning streak. During that stretch, QB Trey Petty has passed for 1,006 yards with 12 TDs and 1 INT. The Yellowjackets eliminated Southaven from last year’s playoffs in the second round. The winner of this game will face the winner of DeSoto Central at Clinton.
CLASS 5A
CALLAWAY (8-2) AT LAFAYETTE (7-4)
THE PLAYERS
Callaway: Stats not available.
Lafayette: QB Charlie Fair is 153 of 246 for 1,872 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INTs. … RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 1,484 yards, 25 TDs on 249 carries. … DE Jorian Shaw has made 93 tackles, 14 TFL, 5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Callaway beat Forest Hill 26-14; Lafayette beat Lake Cormorant 30-7.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• Lafayette is allowing just 13 ppg over its last six outings.
• This is Callaway’s first trip to the playoffs in five years.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Cleveland Central at Vicksburg.
HOLMES COUNTY CENTRAL (7-4) AT WEST POINT (8-2)
Holmes County Central is led by QB Keannan Palmer, who has passed for 778 yards and 10 TDs. He has also rushed for 386 yards, 2 TDs. West Point has won eight-straight first-round playoff games.
CLASS 1A
WEST TALLAHATCHIE (6-5) AT BIGGERSVILLE (10-0)
THE PLAYERS
West Tallahatchie: RB Issac Day has rushed for 1,261 yards, 13 TDs on 185 carries. … LB Tony Young has recorded 160 tackles, 25 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT. … LB Drexel Miller has made 47 tackles, 8 sacks.
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey is 46 of 65 for 1,061 yards, 19 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Jathan Hatch has rushed for 1,391 yards, 25 TDs on 68 carries. … WR/FS Dylan Rowsey has made 29 catches for 711 yards, 15 TDs; on defense, he has 92 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Tallahatchie beat Coffeeville 34-12; Biggersville beat Ashland 62-0.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• West Tallahatchie has recorded four shutouts.
• Biggersville averages 53.4 points per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Smithville at Simmons.
SMITHVILLE (4-7) AT SIMMONS (9-1)
Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti has passed for 1,035 yards with 14 TDs and 11 INTs, plus he has 537 yards and 7 TDs rushing. Simmons is the reigning North half champion and has reached at least the third round of the playoffs six of the last seven seasons. The winner of this game will face the winner of West Tallahatchie at Biggersville.
ASHLAND (2-8) AT MCEVANS (10-1)
McEvans is led on offense by Omarion Blakes, who has rushed for 1,079 yards and 12 TDs. He has spent some time at QB, passing for 250 yards and 6 TDs. This is Ashland’s second trip to the playoffs. The winner of this game will face the winner of South Delta at Okolona.
SOUTH DELTA (8-3) AT OKOLONA (5-6)
South Delta RB Trevon Brown has rushed for 1,080 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus he has 13 catches for 222 yards, 3 TDs. The Bulldogs’ defense is led by LB Jonathan Nicholson, who has 92 tackles, 6 sacks. Okolona is seeking its first playoff win in four years.
RESURRECTION CATHOLIC (6-4) AT HAMILTON (11-0)
Hamilton RB Kyzer Verner has totaled 2,033 yards and 30 TDs on the ground; 14 of those touchdowns have come over the last four games. The Lions are 11-0 for the first time since 1982, when they went 13-0 and won the Class 1-B state championship. The winner of this game will face the winner of Vardaman at Taylorsville.
VARDAMAN (7-4) AT TAYLORSVILLE (7-4)
RB/LB Za Pratt has produced on both sides of the ball for Vardaman. He’s rushed for 868 yards and 14 TDs, plus he has 64 tackles. MLB Rivers Bailey has been a tackling machine when healthy, with 90 stops in just seven games. The winner of this game will face the winner of Resurrection Catholic at Hamilton.
SECOND ROUND GAMES
CLASS 4A
SENATOBIA (8-3) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (11-0)
THE PLAYERS
Senatobia: QB Jay Bonner is 80 of 178 for 1,289 yards, 15 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 462 yards, 7 TDs on 82 carries. … RB Julien Tabor has rushed for 1,222 yards, 14 TDs on 185 carries. … LB Jaylon Williams has made 91 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 211 of 308 for 2,980 yards, 28 TDs, 8 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 823 yards, 15 TDs on 55 carries; he has 37 catches for 652 yards, 3 TDs; on defense, he has 65 tackles, 9 INTs. … LB Bryson Walters has made 109 tackles, 12 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Senatobia beat Kosciusko 17-16; IAHS beat Pontotoc 38-6.
• Senatobia beat IAHS 45-6 last season in the third round of the playoffs.
• IAHS averages 420.4 total yards per game.
• Senatobia allowed 11 ppg in division play.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of West Lauderdale at Houston.
RIPLEY (10-1) AT LOUISVILLE (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Ripley: RB/LB Jaylen Brooks has rushed for 775 yards, 5 TDs on 103 carries; he has 68 tackles, 8 TFL on defense. … WR/DB Michael Turner has made 15 catches for 317 yards, 5 TDs; on defense, he has 41 tackles, 10 INTs. … DL Charlie Coombs has recorded 48 tackles, 12 sacks.
Louisville: QB Keyarrion Jackson is 68 of 103 for 1,024 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 309 yards, 6 TDs on 66 carries. … LB Kendon Sanders had notched 116 tackles, 13 TFL, 6.5 sacks. … LB Corxavier Coleman has made 110 tackles, 18.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Ripley beat Corinth 24-3; Louisville beat Greenwood 35-0.
• Louisville is 3-0 all time versus Ripley, including a 55-7 win in 2018.
• Louisville’s defense averages 5.5 sacks per game.
• Ripley’s defense has forced 35 turnovers.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Caledonia at Clarksdale.
WEST LAUDERDALE (9-1) AT HOUSTON (10-1)
West Lauderdale is led by QB Jackson Parker, who has passed for 1,224 yards with 14 TDs and 7 INTs. He’s also rushed for 568 yards and 14 TDs. RB Jamal Cooperwood paces Houston’s offense, with 1,021 yards, 13 TDs on 158 carries. The winner of this game will face the winner of Senatobia at Itawamba AHS.
CLASS 3A
HUMPHREYS COUNTY (8-3) AT KOSSUTH (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
Humphreys County: RB Lazarious Penn has rushed for 1,336 yards, 21 TDs on 205 carries. … LB Ollizious Brent has made 90 tackles. … LB Coreyale Carpenter has recorded 73 tackles, 22 TFL, 17 sacks.
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson is 74 of 123 for 1,263 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 790 yards, 14 TDs on 101 carries. … RB/LB Brady Kelly has rushed for 682 yards, 7 TDs on 103 carries; he has 27 tackles on defense. … DL Trace Wegmann has made 62 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Humphreys County beat Aberdeen 42-36; Kossuth beat Holly Springs 42-0.
• These teams have met once before, in 2014, with Kossuth winning 32-22 in a first-round playoff game.
• Kossuth’s defense has recorded 12 INTs.
• Kossuth is on an eight-game winning streak.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Noxubee County at Independence.
NORTH PANOLA (5-6) AT AMORY (9-1)
Amory RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,152 yards, 21 TDs on 123 carries. QB Jatarian Ware is 81 of 129 for 1,455 yards, 18 TDs and 3 INTs. Amory beat North Panola 29-16 in last year’s North final. The winner of this game will face the winner of Water Valley at Winona.
CLASS 2A
NORTHSIDE (8-2) AT BALDWYN (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Northside: QB Ricardo Butler is 42 of 68 for 824 yards, 17 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 384 yards, 8 TDs on 29 carries. … RB Chance Ross has rushed for 1,023 yards, 16 TDs on 99 carries. … WR Jordan McKnight has made 22 catches for 345 yards, 5 TDs.
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 93 of 156 for 1,718 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 397 yards, 7 TDs on 54 carries. … DL Rodney Stewart has made 80 tackles, 29 TFL, 13.5 sacks. … LB Jonny Harper has made 62 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Northside beat O’Bannon 39-0; Baldwyn beat East Webster 21-20.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• Baldwyn’s defense has recorded 29 sacks and 26 turnovers.
• Baldwyn is 4-1 in home playoff games over the last four seasons.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of J.Z. George at Eupora.
CHARLESTON (8-3) AT CALHOUN CITY (5-5)
Calhoun City is led on offense by RB Jaxon Cook, who has rushed for 630 yards, 12 TDs on 95 carries. RB Marcus Flowers leads Charleston with 521 yards, 8 TDs on 104 carries. The winner of this game will face the winner of Choctaw County at Leflore County.
