1. Tupelo (12-0): Beat Lewisburg 42-0. This week: hosts Madison Central.
2. Itawamba AHS (12-0): Beat Senatobia 42-14. This week: at Houston.
3. Starkville (9-3): Beat Southaven 38-12. This week: at Clinton.
4. West Point (9-2): Beat Holmes County Central 55-14. This week: hosts Neshoba Central.
5. Houston (11-1): Beat West Lauderdale 33-24. This week: hosts Itawamba AHS.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (10-1): Beat North Panola 30-14. This week: hosts Winona.
2. Baldwyn (10-2): Lost to Northside 41-27. This week: Season over.
3. Kossuth (10-2): Beat Humphreys County 41-14. This week: at Noxubee County.
4. Biggersville (11-0): Beat West Tallahatchie 48-0. This week: hosts Simmons.
5. Hamilton (12-0): Beat Resurrection Catholic 31-10. This week: hosts Taylorsville.
LOOKING BACK
Division 2-6A went 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs, including wins by Tupelo over Lewisburg (42-0) and Starkville over previously unbeaten Southaven (38-12). … Houston had 274 rushing yards in a 33-24 win over West Lauderdale in the 4A playoffs. … Hamilton moved to 12-0 on the season with a 31-10 win against Resurrection Catholic in the 1A playoffs.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (12-0) faces a rematch against Madison Central (8-3) in the quarterfinals of the 6A playoffs. Tupelo beat the Jaguars 34-0 in the regular season. … Itawamba AHS (12-0) travels to Houston (11-1) for a 4A playoff game. These teams have met 21 times, but never in the playoffs. … Kossuth (10-2) travels to Noxubee County (8-4) in the 3A playoffs. This is the first meeting between these teams.
STAR POWER
Amory RB Charleston French rushed for 145 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in a 30-14 win over North Panola. French’s performance made him the program’s all-time leading rusher. … Itawamba AHS RB/S Isaac Smith scored four touchdowns four different ways in a 42-14 win over Senatobia. He had one TD passing, one rushing, one receiving, and one on defense. … Starkville LB Ny’Jadus Holloway made 16 tackles, 3 TFL and forced a fumble in a 38-12 win at Southaven.
