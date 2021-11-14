1. West Point (9-2): Beat Ridgeland 40-7. This week: hosts Vicksburg.
2. Lafayette (10-2): Beat Holmes County Central 43-16. This week: at Neshoba Central.
3. Starkville (11-1): Beat Hernando 63-21. This week: hosts Southaven.
4. Oxford (8-4): Beat South Panola 35-28. This week: at Madison Central.
5. Itawamba AHS (11-1): Beat Ripley 30-9. This week: at Senatobia.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Kossuth (10-2): Beat Yazoo County 27-14. This week: hosts Amory.
2. East Webster (9-3): Beat East Union 34-31. This week: hosts Leflore County.
3. Tupelo Christian (9-2): Beat West Tallahatchie 45-0. This week: hosts McEvans.
4. Baldwyn (10-2): Beat Choctaw County 30-14. This week: hosts Charleston.
5. Biggersville (9-2): Beat South Delta 28-24. This week: at Simmons.
LOOKING BACK
Biggersville threw a late go-ahead TD pass from QB Drew Rowsey to brother Dylan Rowsey in the fourth quarter to knock off South Delta 28-24 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. … Starkville outscored Hernando 35-0 in the second half to pull away with a 63-21 win in the first-round 6A battle. … East Webster held off East Union 34-31 to move to the third round in 2A. The Wolverines won both meetings over the Urchins this season by a combined five points.
LOOKING AHEAD
No. 1 small school Kossuth hosts former division rival Amory in the 3A quarterfinals. The Aggies haven’t won that matchup since 1985. … Oxford goes back to Madison Central in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The Jaguars won this game two weeks ago, 48-7. … Lafayette travels to undefeated Neshoba Central with the hope of redemption, after forfeiting this playoff matchup a year ago due to COVID-19.
STAR POWER
IAHS RB Issac Smith rushed for a career-high 270 yards and 2 TDs on 23 carries in a 30-9 second-round win over Ripley. … Starkville RB Jordan Mitchell rushed for 207 yards and 4 TDs on 7 carries in a 63-21 win over Hernando, where the Yellowjackets rushed for 478 yards as a team. … East Webster’s Zy Ford had 192 yards and 3 TDs on 14 carries, and added 16 tackles in the 34-31 win over East Union.