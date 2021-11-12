Week 12 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores By JOHN L. PITTS Daily Journal John Pitts Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Itawamba football players take the field from under the stadium Friday night before taking on Ripley. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class 6A First RoundNorthOxford 35, South Panola 28Madison Central 42, DeSoto Central 7Starkville 63, Hernando 21Southaven 14, Clinton 10SouthBrandon 39, Harrison Central 13Warren Central 30, D’Iberville 21Ocean Springs 54, Pearl 28Oak Grove 33, Gulfport 7Class 5A First RoundNorthWest Point 40, Ridgeland 7Vicksburg 25, Cleveland Central 3Neshoba Central 27, Lake Cormorant 24Lafayette 43, Holmes County Central 16SouthWest Jones 31, Gautier 28Laurel 59, George County 20Picayune 35, Hattiesburg 13Brookhaven 42, East Central 14Class 4A Second RoundNorthItawamba AHS 30, Ripley 9Senatobia 27, West Lauderdale 22Louisville 16, Clarksdale 12Caledonia 27, Pontotoc 8SouthMendenhall 21, McComb 20Poplarville 28, Moss Point 18Columbia 48, Bay High 21Newton County 38, North Pike 20Class 3A Second RoundNorthKossuth 27, Yazoo County 14Amory 45, Independence 6Winona 36, Noxubee County 8North Panola 20, Aberdeen 6SouthEnterprise-Clarke 21, Magee 14Jefferson Davis County 40, Hazlehurst 14Tylertown 20, Union 8Raleigh 43, Morton 27Class 2A Second RoundNorthEast Webster 34, East Union 31Leflore County 12, Northside 6, OTJ.Z. George at CharlestonBaldwyn 30, Choctaw County 14SouthKemper County 18, Velma Jackson 16Philadelphia at Pelahatchie, SaturdayNewton 48, Pisgah 14Scott Central 54, Lake 25Class 1A First RoundNorthTupelo Christian 45, West Tallahatchie 0McEvans 32, Smithville 0Simmons 66, Okolona 0Biggersville 28, South Delta 24SouthWest Lowndes 40, Richton 6Taylorsville 31, French Camp 13Bay Springs 48, Ethel 0Lumberton 46, Sebastopol 39 john.pitts@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North First Round South Sport Hydrography Class George County Football Score Bay John Pitts Sports Editor John is sports editor of the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow John Pitts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists