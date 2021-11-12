djr-2021-11-13-sport-itawamba-feature-twp2

Itawamba football players take the field from under the stadium Friday night before taking on Ripley.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Class 6A First Round

North

Oxford 35, South Panola 28

Madison Central 42, DeSoto Central 7

Starkville 63, Hernando 21

Southaven 14, Clinton 10

South

Brandon 39, Harrison Central 13

Warren Central 30, D’Iberville 21

Ocean Springs 54, Pearl 28

Oak Grove 33, Gulfport 7

Class 5A First Round

North

West Point 40, Ridgeland 7

Vicksburg 25, Cleveland Central 3

Neshoba Central 27, Lake Cormorant 24

Lafayette 43, Holmes County Central 16

South

West Jones 31, Gautier 28

Laurel 59, George County 20

Picayune 35, Hattiesburg 13

Brookhaven 42, East Central 14

Class 4A Second Round

North

Itawamba AHS 30, Ripley 9

Senatobia 27, West Lauderdale 22

Louisville 16, Clarksdale 12

Caledonia 27, Pontotoc 8

South

Mendenhall 21, McComb 20

Poplarville 28, Moss Point 18

Columbia 48, Bay High 21

Newton County 38, North Pike 20

Class 3A Second Round

North

Kossuth 27, Yazoo County 14

Amory 45, Independence 6

Winona 36, Noxubee County 8

North Panola 20, Aberdeen 6

South

Enterprise-Clarke 21, Magee 14

Jefferson Davis County 40, Hazlehurst 14

Tylertown 20, Union 8

Raleigh 43, Morton 27

Class 2A Second Round

North

East Webster 34, East Union 31

Leflore County 12, Northside 6, OT

J.Z. George at Charleston

Baldwyn 30, Choctaw County 14

South

Kemper County 18, Velma Jackson 16

Philadelphia at Pelahatchie, Saturday

Newton 48, Pisgah 14

Scott Central 54, Lake 25

Class 1A First Round

North

Tupelo Christian 45, West Tallahatchie 0

McEvans 32, Smithville 0

Simmons 66, Okolona 0

Biggersville 28, South Delta 24

South

West Lowndes 40, Richton 6

Taylorsville 31, French Camp 13

Bay Springs 48, Ethel 0

Lumberton 46, Sebastopol 39

john.pitts@djournal.com

