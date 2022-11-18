MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 6A
MADISON CENTRAL (8-3) AT TUPELO (12-0)
THE PLAYERS
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton is 80 of 139 for 1,125 yards, 9 TDs, 8 INTs. … WR Isaiah Spencer has made 58 catches for 962 yards, 6 TDs. … LB Ryan McCall has 78 tackles, 5 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 160 of 247 for 2,413 yards, 31 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Qua Middlebrooks has rushed for 954 yards, 13 TDs on 143 carries; he has 17 catches for 239 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Clifton Watkins has made 71 tackles, 15 TFL, 5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Madison Central beat South Panola 30-21; Tupelo beat Lewisburg 42-0.
• Tupelo beat Madison Central 34-0 during the regular season.
• Tupelo’s opponents have converted only 21.6% of third downs.
• Madison Central is the reigning 6A state champ.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Starkville at Clinton.
STARKVILLE (9-3) AT CLINTON (7-4)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 154 of 250 for 2,206 yards, 24 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 479 yards, 11 TDs on 106 carries. … WR Braylon Burnside has 62 catches for 977 yards, 9 TDs. … DL Tony Lucious has recorded 65 tackles, 32 TFL, 7 sacks.
Clinton: QB Jordyn Battee is 67 of 135 for 890 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 603 yards, 8 TDs on 78 carries. … RB Jakobe Calvin has rushed for 1,348 yards, 20 TDs on 198 carries. … LB Kamarious Gibson has made 75 tackles, 13 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Southaven 38-12; Clinton beat DeSoto Central 41-14.
• Clinton beat Starkville 35-28 during the regular season.
• Starkville is on a five-game winning streak.
• Starkville has a plus-9 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Madison Central at Tupelo.
CLASS 5A
NESHOBA CENTRAL (8-3) AT WEST POINT (9-2)
THE PLAYERS
Neshoba Central: QB Will Williams is 50 of 100 for 692 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Mehki Gaddis has rushed for 1,535 yards, 12 TDs on 271 carries. … LB Beau Holley has notched 114 tackles, 16 TFL.
West Point: QB/RB Kahnen Daniels has rushed for 1,683 yards, 22 TDs on 148 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 861 yards, 13 TDs on 114 carries. … LB Jhace Mallard has recorded 55 tackles, 15 TFL, 1 INT, 3 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Neshoba Central beat Columbus 27-2; West Point beat Holmes County Central 55-14.
• West Point beat Neshoba 20-14 in last year’s 5A North final.
• Neshoba averages 220.2 rushing yards per game.
• West Point averages 348.4 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Callaway at Vicksburg.
CLASS 4A
ITAWAMBA AHS (12-0) AT HOUSTON (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 222 of 325 for 3,108 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 890 yards, 17 TDs on 65 carries; he has 42 catches for 721 yards, 4 TDs; on defense, he has 69 tackles, 10 INTs. … WR/CB Zion Ashby has 53 catches for 1,028 yards, 13 TDs; on defense, he has 31 tackles, 4 INTs.
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 69 of 132 for 1,158 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 1,101 yards, 13 TDs on 168 carries; on defense, he has 70 tackles. … DL Brandon Watkins has made 83 tackles, 20 TFL, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, IAHS beat Senatobia 42-14; Houston beat West Lauderdale 33-24.
• These teams last met in 2020, with Houston winning 28-14.
• IAHS is looking to reach the North final for the second time in three years.
• Houston averages 250.1 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Louisville at Caledonia.
CLASS 3A
KOSSUTH (10-2) AT NOXUBEE COUNTY (8-4)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson is 76 of 125 for 1,272 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 876 yards, 19 TDs on 115 carries. … RB/LB Brady Kelly has rushed for 727 yards, 7 TDs on 111 carries; on defense, he has 64 tackles. … LB Braxton Tucker has recorded 114 tackles.
Noxubee Co.: QB Kamario Taylor is 50 of 85 for 963 yards, 15 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Martavius Wicks has rushed for 963 yards, 10 TDs on 105 carries. … LB Quantarrion Harrington has made 82 tackles, 12 TFL, 4.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth beat Humphreys County 41-14; Noxubee County beat Independence 36-8.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• A win will send Kossuth to the North final for the first time in program history.
• After a 1-3 start, Kossuth has won nine in a row.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Winona at Amory.
WINONA (10-1) AT AMORY (10-1)
THE PLAYERS
Winona: QB Chase Richardson is 97 of 161 for 1,851 yards, 20 TDs, 5 INTs; he has rushed for 839 yards, 24 TDs on 143 carries. … WR/S Kamron Robinson has 27 catches for 616 yards, 6 TDs; on defense, he has 28 tackles, 2 INTs. … LB Ajerrian Garrett has made 98 tackles, 18 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 89 of 144 for 1,543 yards, 19 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 523 yards, 10 TDs on 83 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,297 yards, 22 TDs on 137 carries. … WR Isiah Smith has made 14 catches for 366 yards, 4 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Winona beat Water Valley 48-14; Amory beat North Panola 30-14.
• These teams last met in the quarterfinals of the 2020 playoffs, with Winona winning 45-35.
• Winona’s lone loss this season came against Zachary (La.).
• Amory has won 10 in a row since losing its season opener to Itawamba AHS.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Kossuth at Noxubee County.
CLASS 1A
SIMMONS (10-1) AT BIGGERSVILLE (11-0)
THE PLAYERS
Simmons: Stats not available.
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey is 51 of 70 for 1,168 yards, 21 TDs, 1 INT. … RB/CB Jathan Hatch has rushed for 1,483 yards, 25 TDs on 74 carries; on defense, he has 19 tackles, 4 INTs. … WR/S Dylan Rowsey has 31 catches for 775 yards, 16 TDs; on defense, he has made 102 tackles, 5 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Simmons beat Smithville 54-0; Biggersville beat West Tallahatchie 48-0.
• Simmons beat Biggersville 66-30 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
• Biggersville is 6-1 in home playoff games since 2018.
• Simmons is the reigning 1A North champ.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of South Delta at McEvans.
TAYLORSVILLE (8-4) AT HAMILTON (12-0)
THE PLAYERS
Taylorsville: QB Laza Beavers is 123 of 225 for 2,219 yards, 17 TDs, 5 INTs. … RB Cobey Craft has rushed for 1,567 yards, 33 TDs on 193 carries. … WR/S T.K. Keyes has 47 catches for 970 yards, 11 TDs; on defense, he has made 40 tackles, 1 INT.
Hamilton: QB Evan Pounders is 65 of 121 for 1,119 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 609 yards, 15 TDs on 85 carries. … RB/LB Kyzer Verner has rushed for 2,186 yards, 31 TDs on 190 carries; on defense, he has 59 tackles, 7 TFL. … DL Sean Potts has made 84 tackles, 24 TFL, 4 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Taylorsville beat Vardaman 50-0; Hamilton beat Resurrection Catholic 31-10.
• These teams have met once, when Hamilton won 35-6 in the 1981 Class BB title game.
• Hamilton is scoring 42.2 points per game; Simmons averages 36.7.
• Hamilton has a plus-9 turnover ratio.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of West Lowndes at Bay Springs.
Brad Locke
