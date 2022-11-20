3. Kossuth (10-3): Lost to Noxubee County 32-20. This week: season over.
4. Biggersville (12-0): Beat Simmons 36-28. This week: at McEvans.
5. Hamilton (12-1): Lost to Taylorsville 40-20. This week: season over.
LOOKING BACK
Starkville, which slipped into the Class 6A playoffs as a No. 4 seed, hammered Clinton 30-2 in the quarterfinals. … West Point stopped a two-point conversion with 1:45 left and held on to beat Neshoba Central 34-33 in the 5A quarterfinals. … Hamilton’s magical run came to an end with a 40-20 loss to Taylorsville in the 1A playoffs. The Lions finished the season 12-1. … After losing two-way star Isaac Smith to a concussion in the first half, Itawamba AHS fell to Houston 26-22 in the 4A quarters.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (13-0) will host Starkville (10-3) in the 6A semifinals. The Golden Wave won the regular season meeting, 24-17 on Oct. 7, when Starkville was without starting QB Trey Petty. … West Point (10-2) is trying to reach a seventh-straight state title game. Standing in the way is Vicksburg (10-2), which has never reached a championship game. … Amory (11-1) hosts Division 4-3A foe Noxubee County (7-4). Amory beat Noxubee 38-22 on Oct. 14.
STAR POWER
Tupelo RB Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 149 yards on 17 carries in a 28-7 win against Madison Central. … LB Nathaniel Walker returned two interceptions for touchdowns in Amory’s 34-20 win over Winona. … Starkville DE Eric Thomas had seven tackles, 3 tackles-for-loss and an interception in a 30-2 win at Clinton. … WR/DB Dylan Rowsey had 66 receiving yards, and on defense he recorded 14 tackles and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a TD, in Biggersville’s 36-28 win over Simmons.
