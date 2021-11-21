1. West Point (10-2): Beat Vicksburg 42-6. This week: hosts Neshoba Central.
2. Lafayette (10-3): Lost to Neshoba Central 23-20. This week: Season over.
3. Starkville (12-1): Beat Southaven 42-27. This week: hosts Madison Central.
4. Oxford (8-5): Lost to Madison Central 31-21. This week: Season over.
5. Itawamba AHS (11-2): Lost to Senatobia 45-6. This week: Season over.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Kossuth (10-3): Lost to Amory 14-0. This week: Season over.
2. East Webster (8-4): Lost to Leflore County 14-13. This week: Season over.
3. Tupelo Christian (10-2): Beat McEvans 40-24. This week: hosts Simmons.
4. Baldwyn (10-3): Lost to Charleston 28-10. This week: Season over.
5. Biggersville (9-3): Lost to Simmons 66-30. This week: Season over.
LOOKING BACK
Amory knocked off No. 1 small school Kossuth 14-0, earning a trip to the Class 3A North final. It was the Panthers’ third shutout of the season. … West Point rolled past Vicksburg 42-6 to clinch a seventh-straight berth in the 5A North final. … A failed two-point conversion was the difference as East Webster fell to Leflore County, 14-13, in the 2A quarterfinals.
LOOKING AHEAD
Starkville has a rematch with Madison Central in the 6A North final. The Yellowjackets won the regular-season meeting 35-28 on Sept. 24. … West Point will host Neshoba Central, which is 12-0. … Amory visits North Panola, the first meeting between these teams since 1989. … Tupelo Christian, playing in its first 1A North final, hosts Simmons, which is 12-0 and boasts 1A Mr. Football Vontrez Rush.
STAR POWER
Tupelo Christian freshman Emmanuel Randle rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown, returned a punt 28 yards for a score, and led a strong second-half defensive effort in a 40-24 win over McEvans. … Amory RB Charleston French rushed for 172 yards and a TD on 17 carries in a 14-0 win over Kossuth. … West Point CB Jacoby McQuiller recorded six tackles and an interception in a 42-6 win over Vicksburg.