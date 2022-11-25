MHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINALS
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
CLASS 6A
STARKVILLE (10-3) AT TUPELO (13-0)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 166 of 267 for 2,341 yards, 26 TDs, 7 INTs; he has rushed for 569 yards, 11 TDs on 119 carries. … RB Curtis Willis has rushed for 721 yards, 4 TDs on 115 carries. … DE Eric Thomas has recorded 95 tackles, 38 TFL, 12 sacks.
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 166 of 261 for 2,517 yards, 34 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Qua Middlebrooks has rushed for 1,107 yards, 13 TDs on 160 carries. … CB Fred Adams has made 40 tackles, 6 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Clinton 30-2; Tupelo beat Madison Central 28-7.
• Tupelo beat Starkville during the regular season, 24-17.
• These teams last met in the semifinals in 1995, with Starkville winning 21-13.
• Starkville is on a six-game winning streak.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Brandon at Ocean Springs.
CLASS 5A
WEST POINT (10-2) AT VICKSBURG (10-2)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB/RB Kahnen Daniels has rushed for 1,857 yards, 23 TDs on 169 carries. … RB Keshawn Henley has rushed for 924 yards, 13 TDs on 123 carries. … DT Corbin Hendricks has made 54 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries.
Vicksburg: QB Ronnie Alexander has rushed for 936 yards, 15 TDs on 75 carries. … RB Malik Montgomery has rushed for 1,056 yards, 17 TDs on 139 carries. … RB DeCory Knight has rushed for 1,011 yards, 15 TDs on 119 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point beat Neshoba Central 34-33; Vicksburg beat Callaway 27-22.
• West Point is playing in its eight-straight North final.
• West Point beat Vicksburg 42-6 in the second round of last year’s playoffs.
• Vicksburg is trying to reach the state title game for the first time.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Gautier at Picayune.
CLASS 4A
HOUSTON (12-1) AT LOUISVILLE (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 73 of 144 for 1,242 yards, 10 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 381 yards, 13 TDs on 73 carries. … RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 1,151 yards, 13 TDs on 180 carries; on defense, he has made 80 tackles, 7 TFL. … WR/CB E.J. Stovall has made 34 catches for 659 yards, 4 TDs; on defense, he has 50 tackles, 2 INTs.
Louisville: QB Keyarrion Jackson is 87 of 131 for 1,240 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs; he has rushed for 435 yards, 9 TDs on 86 carries. … WR Jykevious Goss has made 52 catches for 649 yards, 7 TDs. … LB Kendon Sanders has made 123 tackles, 14 TFL, 6.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat Itawamba AHS 26-22; Louisville beat Caledonia 35-14.
• Louisville is 14-0 all-time versus Houston.
• Houston is looking to reach the title game for the first time.
• Houston averages 252.2 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Mendenhall at Stone.
CLASS 3A
NOXUBEE COUNTY (9-4) AT AMORY (11-1)
THE PLAYERS
Noxubee Co.: QB Kamario Taylor is 59 of 98 for 1,063 yards, 16 TDs, 4 INTs. … RB Martavius Wicks has rushed for 1,123 yards, 10 TDs on 115 carries. … WR Anthony Little has made 42 catches for 833 yards, 13 TDs.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 95 of 155 for 1,619 yards, 19 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 613 yards, 11 TDs on 94 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 1,469 yards, 24 TDs on 156 carries. … WR Isiah Smith has made 16 catches for 407 yards, 4 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Noxubee County beat Kossuth 32-10; Amory beat Winona 34-20.
• Amory beat Noxubee County 38-22 in the regular season.
• Amory is allowing 12.1 points per game.
• Noxubee averages 339.6 yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Hazlehurst at Raleigh.
CLASS 1A
BIGGERSVILLE (12-0) AT McEVANS (12-1)
THE PLAYERS
Biggersville: QB Drew Rowsey is 58 of 85 for 1,262 yards, 23 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 206 yards, 4 TDs on 20 carries. … RB/CB Jathan Hatch has rushed for 1,607 yards, 26 TDs on 93 carries; he has 4 INTs on defense. … WR/S Dylan Rowsey has 36 catches for 775 yards, 16 TDs; on defense, he has 116 tackles, 7 INTs.
McEvans: QB Christopher Watkins is 39 of 86 for 698 yards, 16 TDs; he has rushed for 278 yards, 1 TD on 38 carries. … ATH Omarion Blakes has rushed for 1,169 yards, 14 TDs on 109 carries; he has 20 catches for 299 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Elijah Johnson has 122 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Biggersville beat Simmons 36-28; McEvans beat South Delta 34-8.
• This is the first meeting between these teams.
• McEvans has created 36 turnovers on defense.
• Biggersville averages 215 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Winner will face the winner of Taylorsville at Bay Springs.
Brad Locke
