FRIDAY’S GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Houston (1-0) at Shannon (1-0)
The Buzz
• A pair of Class 4A teams meet in one of the better early season showdowns. Houston edged Columbus 22-16 last week, while Shannon beat Aberdeen 35-12. Houston is No. 5 in the Daily Journal Large School rankings.
Names to Know
• This is the first home game for new Shannon head coach Ken Topps. He was a star quarterback for the Red Raiders (1999-2001) and served as an assistant coach the last two years.
• In his first game since tearing an ACL early last season, Houston RB Jalen Washington rushed for 110 yards and 2 TDs last week.
Stat Leaders
• Houston: QB Steele Brooks 10 of 19, 84 yards, 1 TD; 7 carries, 84 yards. … RB Jalen Washington 17 carries, 110 yards, 2 TDs. … DL Will Echoles 11 tackles, 1 sack.
• Shannon: QB Trey Spurgon 6 of 17, 140 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Demarkus Ezell 6 carries, 53 yards. … WR Dagarrious Clifton 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD.
Game Keys
• Spurgon can break big plays, but he’ll need to protect the ball against a strong Houston defense.
• If Houston’s defense can slow down Shannon’s rushing attack, it should be a good night for the Hilltoppers.
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Booneville (1-0) at Baldwyn (0-1)
The Buzz
• The Skunk Bowl series is tied at 34-34-3. Baldwyn won 24-13 last season. Booneville is No. 4 in the Small School rankings, while Baldwyn is No. 5.
Stat Leaders
• Booneville: QB Noah Gillon 7 of 12, 64 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … RB Zion Nunn 15 carries, 80 yards. … S Bryson Saylors 10 tackles.
• Baldwyn: RB/DB Drelin Watson 5 carries, 68 yards; 3 tackles. … RB Terrell Robinson 9 carries, 65 yards. … LB Aidan Stewart 10 tackles, 1 TFL.
Kossuth (1-0) at Ripley (1-0)
The Buzz
• Both teams turned in strong defensive performances last week. No. 2 Small School Kossuth beat Baldwyn 28-0, while Ripley knocked off Charleston 20-16.
Stat Leaders
• Kossuth: QB Hank Eaton 6 of 13, 24 yards; 5 carries, 39 yards. … RB Brady Kelly 9 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Bryant Pittman 11 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD.
• Ripley: QB Jack Reid 5 of 12, 86 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … RB Keegan Strong 11 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD. … LB Jaylen Brooks 12 tackles, 1 TFL.
Starkville (1-0) at West Point (0-1)
The Buzz
• This is the 98th meeting between these rivals. No. 2 Large School Starkville has won four of the last five, including a 44-13 romp last year.
Stat Leaders
• Starkville: QB Trey Petty 12 of 19, 211 yards, 2 TDs; 8 carries, 79 yards. … RB Courtland Cooper 5 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Braylon Burnside 6 catches, 66 yards, 2 TDs.
• West Point: QB Colt Whitacre 8 of 13, 117 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. … RB Kahnen Daniels 13 carries, 89 yards, 1 TD. … DE Braylon Hodges 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 INT.
ALSO TONIGHT
• Aberdeen (0-1) at West Lowndes (1-0): West Lowndes won a shootout against French Camp last week, 42-40. Aberdeen lost 35-12 to Shannon. This is the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Panthers.
• Alcorn Central (0-1) at Thrasher (1-0): Thrasher opened the season with a 40-12 win against Middleton (Tenn.), while Alcorn Central dropped a 21-13 decision to Tishomingo County.
• Ashland (0-1) at Mantachie (1-0): Mantachie is looking to start 2-0 for the third straight year, a feat it has never accomplished since the program formed in 1958. The Mustangs beat Holly Springs 34-12 last week.
• Bruce (1-0) at Vardaman (1-0): Za Pratt rushed for 189 yards and 2 TDs in Vardaman’s 35-14 win against Nanih Waiya. Jay Cole Williams rushed for 172 yards and 2 TDs for Bruce in a 21-7 win over South Pontotoc.
• Calhoun City (1-0) at Okolona (0-1): Calhoun City totaled 182 rushing yards on 21 carries in last week’s 43-0 rout of Coffeeville. Okolona lost to North Pontotoc, 35-6.
• Heritage Academy (0-2) at Biggersville (1-0): Biggersville, the Daily Journal’s top-ranked Small School, racked up 410 total yards before pulling its starters in the fourth quarter of last week’s 55-26 win over Hamilton.
• Itawamba AHS (1-0) at Caledonia (0-1): Itawamba beat New Hope 36-14 last week, and Caledonia lost 26-20 to Nettleton. IAHS has won all eight of its meetings against the Cavaliers.
• Lafayette (0-1) at Horn Lake (0-1): Both teams are coming off blowout losses – Lafayette 42-7 versus Oxford, and Horn Lake 48-12 versus Memphis Southwind.
• Mooreville (1-0) at East Union (0-1): Mooreville had 373 total yards in last week’s 48-6 win over Hatley. East Union lost 20-0 to Tupelo Christian.
• Nanih Waiya (0-1) at East Webster (1-0): East Webster rolled up 252 yards on the ground last week in a 13-0 win against Eupora. Nanih Waiya is coming off a 35-14 loss to Vardaman.
• Nettleton (1-0) at Hamilton (0-1): Sophomore QB Braylen Williams carried Nettleton to a 26-20 win over Caledonia last week. He accounted for 285 yards of offense and had a hand in all four touchdowns.
• New Albany (1-0) at Corinth (0-1): New Albany scored all of its points in the first quarter of a 31-23 win over Saltillo. Corinth lost 23-13 to Booneville.
• Northpoint Christian (1-1) at Tupelo Christian (1-0): TCPS beat East Union 20-0 last week. In that game, Brewer Bailey passed for 156 yards and a TD, plus he rushed for 90 yards and 2 scores. And he made 14 tackles on defense.
• Oxford (1-0) at South Panola (1-0): Oxford beat rival Lafayette 42-7 last week, while South Panola nipped Houston (Tenn.), 28-26. Oxford beat the Tigers 43-34 last fall.
• Southaven (0-1) at Tupelo (1-0): The Golden Wave opened with a 37-0 win over Memphis Whitehaven last week. Southaven was wiped out by Hillcrest (Ala.), 46-0.
• Strayhorn (1-0) at Tishomingo County (1-0): Tishomingo County beat Alcorn Central 21-13 last week.
• Water Valley (0-1) at North Pontotoc (1-0): QB Drew Winfun rushed for 164 yards and 2 TDs in North Pontotoc’s 35-6 win over Okolona. The Vikings last faced Water Valley in 2019.
Open: Belmont
