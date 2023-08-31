Week 2 area high school football games at a glance By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 31, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Amory quarterback Braden Maranto is looking to improve over his Week 1 performance. Whitney Robbins Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY’S FEATURED GAME(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)Saltillo (0-1) vs. Amory (1-0)The Buzz• After a tornado destroyed Amory’s football facility in March, Tupelo offered to host three home games for the Panthers. The first one is tonight.Names to Know• Now in his third season as head coach, Brooks Dampeer is 23-6 at Amory.• Amory’s new QB, Braden Maranto, is looking to improve this week. The junior was 2 of 9 for 45 yards and two interceptions in last week’s 17-0 win over Pontotoc.Stat Leaders• Saltillo: QB C.J. Beasley 12 of 23, 182 yards, 1 TD. … RB K.J. Robins 20 carries, 107 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD. … RB Coby Owens 3 carries, 26 yards; 4 catches, 52 yards.• Amory: RB Emmanuel Randle 18 carries, 121 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Nathaniel Walker 17 tackles. … S Tyree Neely 10 tackles.Game Keys• Saltillo’s defense must start better than it did last week, when it allowed 31 points in the first quarter of a 31-23 loss to New Albany.• There shouldn’t be too much pressure on Maranto, so long as Amory can establish the run game with Randle.ALSO TONIGHT• H.W. Byers (0-1) at Holly Springs (0-1): Byers is coming off a 34-29 loss to Byhalia, while Holly Springs fell to Mantachie, 34-12.• Pontotoc (0-1) at South Pontotoc (0-1): Pontotoc has won eight in a row against its cross-county rival, including a 48-26 victory last season.• Walnut (1-0) at Falkner (1-0): Walnut has won the last four Joe Bowls and leads the overall series 32-28-1. The Wildcats won 36-8 last year. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Capsules American Football Sports Linguistics Games And Toys Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you