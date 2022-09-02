FEATURED GAMES
ABERDEEN (1-0) AT HOUSTON (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Aberdeen: QB Jermaine Strong is 8 of 20 for 114 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 54 yards, 1 TD on 7 carries. … WR M.L. Fort has made 4 catches for 54 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Jayden Walker has recorded 8 tackles, 1 sack.
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 5 of 15 for 118 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 171 yards, 4 TDs on 28 carries. … ATH Chris Parker has 3 catches for 66 yards, 1 TD; he has rushed for 22 yards on 3 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Aberdeen beat Okolona 36-0; Houston beat Calhoun City 38-16.
• These teams last met on the field in 2020, with Houston winning 28-13.
• Houston held Calhoun City to 140 total yards last week.
• Aberdeen rushed for 218 yards last week.
NEXT UP: Aberdeen hosts Calhoun City; Houston at Shannon.
BALDWYN (0-1) AT BOONEVILLE (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 9 of 17 for 119 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 63 yards on 10 carries. … LB Adam Floyd has made 12 tackles, 3 TFL. … LB Jonny Harper has made 11 tackles, 1 sack.
Booneville: QB Noah Gillon is 11 of 13 for 187 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 39 yards on 5 carries. … RB Zion Nunn has rushed for 121 yards, 3 TDs on 14 carries; he has 2 catches for 102 yards. … LB Tapp Fraiser has made 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn lost to Kossuth 20-6; Booneville beat Mooreville 30-29.
• Booneville won last year's Skunk Bowl 2-0.
• Booneville leads the series 34-33-3.
• Booneville rushed for 270 yards against Mooreville.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn hosts Tishomingo County; Booneville at East Union.
ITAWAMBA AHS (1-0) AT NEW ALBANY (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 18 of 25 for 239 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … ATH Isaac Smith has rushed for 110 yards, 3 TDs on 14 carries; he has 7 catches for 113 yards; on defense, he has 2 INTs. … LB Zack Harris has made 11 tackles.
New Albany: QB Braden Shettles is 4 for 11 for 95 yards. … RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 133 yards, 4 TDs on 9 carries. … LB Parker Skinner has made 9 tackles, 2 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, IAHS beat Amory 35-28; New Albany beat East Union 52-6.
• IAHS has won nine in a row over New Albany, including a 34-21 win last season.
• New Albany rushed for 294 yards last week.
• IAHS is the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked Large School.
NEXT UP: Itawamba AHS hosts North Pontotoc; New Albany at Byhalia.
MOOREVILLE (0-1) AT NETTLETON (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
Mooreville: QB Brody Thompson is 32 of 50 for 326 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. … RB/WR Jordan Franks has rushed for 42 yards, 1 TD on 10 carries; he has made 15 catches for 181 yards, 1 TD. … WR Grey Cruse has made 4 catches for 52 yards.
Nettleton: QB Braylen Williams is 17 of 23 for 274 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; he has rushed for 44 yards, 1 TD on 11 carries. … RB Jay Hawkins has rushed for 125 yards, 2 TDs on 17 carries. … WR Zavian Dilworth has made 10 catches for 123 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Mooreville lost to Booneville 30-29; Nettleton beat Eupora 33-28.
• Nettleton beat Mooreville 37-34 last season.
• Mooreville gave up 457 yards to Booneville.
• Nettleton won last week despite committing five turnovers.
NEXT UP: Mooreville hosts Amory; Nettleton at Saltillo.
WEST POINT (0-1) AT STARKVILLE (1-0)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB Quinterion Tillman-Evans is 3 for 6 for 38 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 69 yards, 1 TD on 10 carries. … RB Kahnen Daniels has rushed for 95 yards, 1 TD on 24 carries. … DB Marcus Mukeba has recorded 6 tackles.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 13 of 27 for 147 yards, 3 TDs. … WR Jaylon York has made 6 catches for 84 yards, 1 TD. … WR Jaiden Turnipseed has made 3 catches for 44 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point lost to Louisville 24-14; Starkville beat Columbus 28-0.
• These teams last met on the field in 2020, with Starkville winning 40-28.
• Starkville is the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Large School; West Point is No. 3.
• After missing the opener, West Point RB Keshawn Henley will play tonight.
NEXT UP: West Point hosts Noxubee County; Starkville hosts Olive Branch.
ALSO TONIGHT
BELMONT (1-0) AT TISHOMINGO CO. (0-1)
Belmont opened the season last week with a 39-18 win over Smithville. The Cardinals totaled 304 rushing yards, led by Andrew Merino’s 104 yards and 2 TDs. Tishomingo County lost to Mantachie, 42-16.
BRUCE (1-0) AT VARDAMAN (1-0)
Jay Cole Williams rushed for 203 yards, 1 TD in last week’s 26-0 win over Coffeeville. Za Pratt had 138 yards and 3 TDs rushing as Vardaman beat Myrtle, 42-0.
CALEDONIA (0-1) AT AMORY (0-1)
A rally came up short last week as Amory fell on the road to Itawamba AHS, 35-28. Caledonia beat the Panthers last year, 30-18.
CALHOUN CITY (0-1) AT NORTH PANOLA (1-0)
The Wildcats managed only 140 total yards in last week’s 38-16 loss to Houston. They now face a North Panola team that steamrolled M.S. Palmer last week, 46-0.
CORINTH (1-0) AT KOSSUTH (1-0)
These teams did not play each other last year due to COVID. Corinth won the 2020 meeting, 66-27. Last week, Kossuth rushed for 205 yards and QB Jack Johnson had 3 TDs on the ground in a 20-6 win at Baldwyn. In Corinth’s 28-2 win over Saltillo, QB Brawner Cregeen threw for 242 yards, 3 TDs.
EAST UNION (0-1) AT HERITAGE ACADEMY (1-1)
East Union allowed 294 rushing yards in last week’s 52-6 loss to New Albany. The Urchins have faced Heritage Academy once, losing 41-15 last season.
EAST WEBSTER (1-0) AT NANIH WAIYA (0-1)
East Webster recorded 12 tackles-for-loss, 5 sacks and forced 5 turnovers in last week’s 35-7 win against South Pontotoc. Nanih Waiya is coming off a 27-6 loss to Noxapater.
HAMILTON (1-0) AT MCADAMS (0-1)
Hamilton beat rival Hatley 41-6 to open the season. McAdams lost 40-0 at Sebastopol, as Makarious Michaels passed for 147 yards and 2 TDs on just 3 completions for the hosts.
HORN LAKE (0-1) AT LAFAYETTE (0-1)
Lafayette allowed 444 total yards as it dropped its opener to Tupelo, 34-0. Horn Lake lost to Grenada, 27-0, the first shutout the Eagles have suffered since 2017.
MACON ROAD BAPTIST (TENN.) (0-1) AT POTTS CAMP (1-0)
Despite seven starters missing, Potts Camp opened the season with a 28-22 win against Falkner. QB Peyton Aldridge had 106 yards passing, and he rushed for 136 yards and 3 TDs.
MANTACHIE (1-0) AT ASHLAND (0-1)
Mantachie piled up 280 rushing yards in last week’s 42-16 win over Tishomingo County. Luke Ellis had 116 yards, 2 TDs on 14 carries, while Hunter Hester had 120 yards on 10 carries.
MYRTLE (0-1) AT STRAYHORN (1-0)
Myrtle opened with a 42-0 loss to Vardaman. Strayhorn beat Coldwater 27-0.
NEW HOPE (1-0) AT SHANNON (1-0)
Shannon rushed for 405 yards in a 30-21 win at Pontotoc. QB Jamarcus Shines had 152 yards and 2 TDs, while RB Kegan Ruff had 147 yards and a TD.
NORTH PONTOTOC (1-0) AT CHARLESTON (1-0)
North Pontotoc held Tupelo Christian to 102 total yards in a 43-7 win. QB Reece Kentner was 14 of 18 for 197 yards, 4 TDs, and he hit Winn Navarette 6 times for 100 yards and 2 scores.
PONTOTOC (0-1) AT GRENADA (1-0)
Pontotoc couldn’t stop the run in last week’s 30-21 loss to Shannon, and now it faces a Grenada team that rushed for 229 yards in a 27-0 win over Horn Lake. Leading the way was Jhordan During, who ran for 159 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries.
RIPLEY (1-0) AT HOLLY SPRINGS (0-1)
Ripley forced seven turnovers in last week’s 62-0 drubbing of Byhalia. A’Quan McDonald recovered two fumbles in the end zone, while Michael Turner had an interception return for TD.
SALTILLO (0-1) AT TUPELO (1-0)
QB Jeremiah Harrell was a portrait of precision, completing 24 of 26 passes for 290 yards and 4 TDs in Tupelo’s 34-0 dismantling of Lafayette. The Golden Wave are 4-0 all time against Saltillo, including a 41-6 win last year.
SOUTH PANOLA (0-0) AT OXFORD (0-1)
This is the season opener for South Panola, which lost to Oxford in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs last season. The Chargers are looking to bounce back from a 45-14 loss at Brandon last week.
SOUTH PONTOTOC (0-1) AT CHOCTAW COUNTY (0-1)
Choctaw County is 3-0 against South Pontotoc and took a 48-26 win last season. South is coming off a 35-7 loss to East Webster.
THRASHER (1-0) AT ALCORN CENTRAL (0-1)
Second-year head coach Ross Coley earned his first win at Thrasher last week when the Rebels beat Middleton (Tenn.), 21-6.
WEST LOWNDES (0-1) AT OKOLONA (0-1)
West Lowndes won last year’s meeting, 28-12. Okolona suffered a 36-0 loss to Aberdeen last week.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (0-2) at Columbus Christian (1-1)
Evangelical Christian (Tenn.) (1-1) at Tupelo Christian (0-1)
Hebron Christian (0-2) at West Memphis (Ark.) (2-0)
Leake Academy (1-1) at Starkville Academy (2-1)
Rossville (Tenn.) (0-1) at Marshall Academy (0-2)
Idle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers
Brad Locke
