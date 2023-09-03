1. Tupelo (2-0): Beat Southaven 40-7. This week: hosts Hernando.
2. Starkville (2-0): Beat West Point 39-28. This week: at Meridian.
3. West Point (0-2): Lost to Starkville 39-28. This week: at Noxubee County.
4. Itawamba AHS (1-1): Lost to Caledonia 23-21. This week: hosts Lafayette.
5. Houston (2-0): Beat Shannon 28-14. This week: Idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Biggersville (2-0): Beat Heritage Academy 33-13. This week: at West Lowndes.
2. Kossuth (1-1): Lost to Ripley 40-14. This week: hosts Tishomingo County.
3. Nettleton (2-0): Beat Hamilton 41-22. This week: at Saltillo.
4. Booneville (2-0): Beat Baldwyn 34-26. This week: hosts Hamilton.
5. Baldwyn (0-2): Lost to Booneville 34-26. This week: hosts Water Valley.
LOOKING BACK
Tishomingo County beat Strayhorn 55-0 to match its win total from last season. It’s the Braves’ first 2-0 start since 2016. … After going 0-10 last season, Mooreville is 2-0 after beating East Union, 39-14. … Itawamba AHS fell to Caledonia, 23-21. It’s the first time in nine tries that the Cavaliers have defeated the Indians. … Amory won its first “home” game of the season Thursday, pounding Saltillo 51-19 at Tupelo. … Walnut beat Falkner 30-19 to win its fifth straight Joe Bowl.
LOOKING AHEAD
Oxford will see a couple of familiar faces this week: Grenada head coach Michael Fair and his son, quarterback Charlie Fair. Both were at rival Lafayette until Fair took the Grenada job this past offseason. … Ripley’s defense will get a big test with Choctaw County comes to town. Choctaw receiver Caleb Cunningham is a five-star prospect with offers from Alabama, Georgia and several other big-time programs.
STAR POWER
West Point’s Kahnen Daniels rushed for 240 yards and 3 TDs on 22 carries in a 39-28 loss to Starkville. … Oxford cornerback Ken Herron returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the second half of a 31-14 win over South Panola. … North Pontotoc QB Drew Winfun rushed for 236 yards, 5 TDs on 27 carries, and he completed 5 of 8 passes for 125 yards, 2 TDs in a 55-33 win versus Water Valley. … Ripley RB Keegan Strong rushed for 215 yards, 3 TDs on 13 carries in a 40-14 win over Kossuth.
