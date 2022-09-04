4. Biggersville (1-0): Was idle. This week: at Eupora.
5. Booneville (1-1): Lost to Baldwyn 24-13. This week: at East Union.
LOOKING BACK
Corinth held off rival Kossuth 21-20 in overtime, getting a stop on a two-point try. … Baldwyn’s defense recorded five sacks in a 24-13 win over Booneville in the annual Skunk Bowl. … Nettleton racked up 479 yards of offense in a 46-7 win over Mooreville. … Starkville beat rival West Point 44-13. It was West Point’s worst loss since 2014 – a 34-3 setback to Starkville.
LOOKING AHEAD
Tupelo (2-0) hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Corinth (2-0). Tupelo has won the last six meetings, including a 56-0 victory last year. … Houston (2-0) visits Shannon (1-1) in a battle of Class 4A teams. Houston won 49-6 last season. … Ripley (2-0) will host Kossuth (1-1). The last three matchups – all Ripley wins – were decided by an average of five points.
STAR POWER
Nettleton QB Braylen Williams completed 13 of 16 passes for 201 yards, 4 TDs in a 46-7 win over Mooreville. He also rushed for 54 yards and 2 TDs on 8 carries. … Starkville QB Trey Petty completed 19 of 24 passes for 343 yards, 5 TDs in a 44-13 win over West Point. … Itawamba AHS RB/S Isaac Smith rushed for 185 yards, 3 TDs on 4 carries, plus he made 2 catches for 35 yards, 1 TD. He made 11 tackles on defense. … Smith’s teammate, QB Ty Davis, was 18 of 22 for 283 yards, 4 TDs.
