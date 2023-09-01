Trailing South Panola 14-3 at halftime, things weren’t looking great for Oxford early Friday night.
But a strong second half saw the Chargers take the lead and pull away with a 31-14 win. Oxford shut out the Tigers in the second half to improve to 2-0.
“I’m proud of the way our guys responded,” Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “We try to put them in those situations throughout the year to see how they’re going to respond, and I thought they did a great job of playing with confidence in the second half. I don’t think they blinked.”
The Chargers got a stop to start the second half and took advantage of some prime field position by quickly scoring a touchdown early in the third quarter. Ken Herron returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the second half, and Oxford escaped with a win.
“(Herron) made some huge, huge plays that obviously flipped the game,” Cutcliffe said. “We were able to stay on the field offensively in the second half. Couple that with some turnovers defensively and two big pick-sixes, and it changed things.”
Caledonia 23, Itawamba 21
The No. 4 team in The Daily Journal Large School rankings was toppled Friday night by Caledonia.
Turnovers cost Itawamba too many points offensively, and Caledonia took advantage. Caledonia led 23-7 in the fourth quarter, and Itawamba’s comeback bid came up just short. Itawamba suffered its first regular-season loss since Sept. 17, 2021.
Tishomingo County 55, Strayhorn 0
Tishomingo County raced out to a 35-0 halftime lead, and the Braves came away with a lopsided win over Strayhorn. The Braves are now 2-0 on the season.
With the win, Tishomingo County has tied its win count from last season just two weeks into the campaign.
New Albany 31, Corinth 11
New Albany jumped out to an early lead and kept the floor on the gas pedal en route to a comfortable victory Friday night. A hot offense and a stiff defense gave way to a 21-3 lead for the Bulldogs at halftime. From there, New Albany cruised to a win.
Mooreville 39, East Union 14
A week after snapping a losing streak that dated back to 2021, Mooreville snagged its second consecutive win. The Troopers scored more than 35 points for the second week in a row as well.
Northpoint 49, Tupelo Christian 14
Tupelo Christian only trailed 28-14 after the third quarter, but the game got away from the Eagles after that. Tupelo Christian falls to 1-1 on the season with the loss.
