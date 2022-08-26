agate Week 2 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Aug 26, 2022 13 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Chris Chambless will lead West Point against arch-rival Starkville in a Week 2 showdown. James Pugh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 1Falkner at WalnutHatley at SmithvilleFriday, Sept. 2Aberdeen at HoustonBaldwyn at BoonevilleBelmont at Tishomingo CountyBruce at VardamanCaledonia at AmoryCalhoun Academy at Columbus ChristianCalhoun City at North PanolaEast Union at Heritage AcademyEast Webster at Nanih WaiyaEvangelical Christian (Tenn.) at Tupelo ChristianHamilton at McAdamsHebron Christian at West Memphis (Ark.)Horn Lake at LafayetteItawamba AHS at New AlbanyKossuth at CorinthLeake Academy at Starkville AcademyMacon Road Baptist (Tenn.) at Potts CampMantachie at AshlandMooreville at NettletonMyrtle at StrayhornNew Hope at ShannonNorth Pontotoc at CharlestonPontotoc at GrenadaRipley at Holly SpringsRossville (Tenn.) at Marshall AcademySaltillo at TupeloSouth Panola at OxfordSouth Pontotoc at Choctaw CountyThrasher at Alcorn CentralWest Lowndes at OkolonaWest Point at StarkvilleWinona Christian at Oak Hill AcademyIdle: Biggersville, H.W. Byers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters