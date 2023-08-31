agate Week 2 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Aug 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Amory head football coach Brooks Dampeer talks with team in the north endzone on Tupelo High School's Renasant Field before taking on Saltillo on Thursday night. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Aug. 31Amory 51, Saltillo 19Hatley 39, Smithville 13Holly Springs 62, H.W. Byers 18Pontotoc 42, South Pontotoc 10Potts Camp 14, Myrtle 13Walnut 30, Falkner 19Friday, Sept. 1Aberdeen at West LowndesAlcorn Central at ThrasherAshland at MantachieBooneville at BaldwynBruce at VardamanCalhoun City at OkolonaHeritage Academy at BiggersvilleHouston at ShannonItawamba AHS at CaledoniaKossuth at RipleyLafayette at Horn LakeMooreville at East UnionNanih Waiya at East WebsterNettleton at HamiltonNew Albany at CorinthNorthpoint Christian at Tupelo ChristianOxford at South PanolaSouthaven at TupeloStarkville at West PointStrayhorn at Tishomingo CountyWater Valley at North PontotocOpen: Belmont Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Hydrography Job Market Ancient History Recommended for you