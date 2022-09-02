agate featured Week 2 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Staff reports Sep 2, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 1Hatley 28, Smithville 20Walnut 36, Falkner 8Friday, Sept. 2Aberdeen at HoustonAmory 35, Caledonia 0Baldwyn 24, Booneville 13Belmont at Tishomingo CountyCalhoun City 30, North Panola 20Choctaw County 34, South Pontotoc 21Columbus Christian 52, Calhoun Academy 22Corinth 21, Kossuth 20 (OT)East Webster 55, Nanih Waiya 3Evangelical Christian (Tenn.) at Tupelo ChristianGrenada 49, Pontotoc 10Hamilton 53, McAdams 6Hebron Christian at West Memphis (Ark.)Heritage Academy 42, East Union 12Itawamba AHS 49, New Albany 28Lafayette 50, Horn Lake 13Macon Road Baptist (Tenn.) at Potts CampMantachie 45, Ashland 0Nettleton 46, Mooreville 7Myrtle at StrayhornNew Hope 28, Shannon 24North Pontotoc 24, Charleston 22Oxford 43, South Panola 34Ripley 56, Holly Springs 6Rossville (Tenn.) at Marshall AcademyStarkville 44, West Point 13Starkville Academy 39, Leake Academy 7Thrasher at Alcorn CentralTupelo 55, Saltillo 0Vardaman 42, Bruce 14West Lowndes at OkolonaWinona Christian 40, Oak Hill Academy 28 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Tenn. Tupelo Ark. School West Memphis Aberdeen Houston Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters