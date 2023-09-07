Week 3 area football games at a glance Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 7, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Coby Owens is a weapon for Saltillo in both the run and pass games for Saltillo. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY’S FEATURED GAME(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)Nettleton (2-0) at Saltillo (0-2)The Buzz• Saltillo has given up 82 points in losses to New Albany and Amory. The Tigers beat Nettleton 30-27 last season.Stat Leaders• Nettleton: QB Braylen Williams 20 of 33, 280 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 23 carries, 263 yards, 4 TDs. … RB Brayden Hooks 29 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD. … S Jaiden Dilworth 5 tackles, 2 INTs.• Saltillo: QB C.J. Beasley 12 of 27, 182 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. … RB Keeshaun Robbins 33 carries, 126 yards, 1 TD; 6 catches, 34 yards, 1 TD. … RB Coby Owens 7 carries, 58 yards; 7 catches, 67 yards.ALSO TONIGHT• East Union (0-2) at Bruce (1-1): The Urchins have been outscored 59-14 in losses to Smithville and Mooreville. Bruce is led by QB Jay Cole Williams, who has rushed for 297 yards and 3 TDs.Brad Locke Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Capsule American Football Sports Linguistics Games And Toys Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you