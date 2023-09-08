FRIDAY’S GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Choctaw County (2-0) at Ripley (2-0)
The Buzz
• This is just the third meeting between these teams. Choctaw County won the previous two, including a 20-6 victory in 2020.
Names to Know
• Choctaw County WR Caleb Cunningham is a five-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. His offers include Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Oregon.
• Dillon Mitchell, Choctaw County’s first-year head coach, is a former Tupelo assistant.
Stat Leaders
• Choctaw Co.: QB K.J. Cork 20 of 24, 369 yards, 5 TDs. … RB Jeremiah Miller 14 carries, 201 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Caleb Cunningham 9 catches, 251 yards, 4 TDs.
• Ripley: RB Keegan Strong 24 carries, 281 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Jaylen Brooks 22 tackles, 3 TFL. … LB Cooper Davis 12 tackles.
Game Keys
• Cunningham will present a huge challenge for Ripley’s defense. But the Tigers have one of the area’s best safeties in Michael Turner, who made 10 interceptions last season.
• Ripley has a strong rushing attack, and using it to grind out long drives will be essential to limiting Cunningham’s time on the field.
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Amory (2-0) at Caledonia (1-1)
The Buzz
• After losing its first eight meetings with Itawamba AHS, Caledonia earned a 23-21 win against the Indians last week. Amory is coming off a 51-19 win over Saltillo.
Stat Leaders
• Amory: RB Emmanuel Randle 33 carries, 266 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Nathaniel Walker 30 tackles, 3 TFL. … SS Tyree Neely 18 tackles, 1 INT.
• Caledonia: Stats not available.
Hernando (1-1) at Tupelo (2-0)
The Buzz
• Tupelo, the Daily Journal’s No. 1 Large School, has dominated in its first two games. The Golden Wave outscored Memphis Whitehaven and Southaven by a combined 77-7.
Stat Leaders
• Hernando: QB Topher Jones 6 TDs passing, 1 TD rushing. … WR Tyler Starnes 1 TD receiving. … LB Hallas Lawson 22 tackles.
• Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell 16 of 31, 155 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. … RB J.J. Hill 22 carries, 169 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Clifton Watkins 21 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack.
Pontotoc (1-1) at Shannon (1-1)
The Buzz
• Each of the last five meetings between these teams has been decided by 14 points or less. Shannon won last year, 30-21.
Stat Leaders
• Pontotoc: RB Jakylen Judon 22 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Rylen Mounce 15 tackles. … DB Kylen Simmons 10 tackles, 2 INTs.
• Shannon: QB Trey Spurgon 11 of 34, 251 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Braylen Deans 9 carries, 61 yards. … WR Dagarrious Clifton 5 catches, 142 yards, 2 TDs.
ALSO TONIGHT
• Aberdeen (1-1) at Calhoun City (2-0): Senior RB Jamajah Mayes leads Calhoun City with 229 yards and 2 TDs on 18 carries. Aberdeen is coming off its first win of the season, 34-12 over West Lowndes.
• Biggersville (2-0) at West Lowndes (1-1): The No. 1-ranked Small School has rolled to big wins its first two games. Biggersville beat West Lowndes 40-14 last year.
• Corinth (0-2) at North Pontotoc (2-0): North Pontotoc racked up 360 rushing yards in last week’s 55-33 win over Water Valley. QB Drew Winfun rushed for 236 yards and 5 touchdowns, and he also threw a pair of TD passes.
• Falkner (1-1) at Alcorn Central (1-1): RB Talen Kemp rushed for 134 yards and 4 TDs in Alcorn Central’s 38-0 win over Thrasher last week. Falkner is coming off a 30-19 loss to rival Walnut.
• Grenada (1-1) at Oxford (2-0): First-year Grenada head coach Michael Fair was 1-6 against Oxford during his time at Lafayette. The Chargers beat Grenada 30-7 last season.
• Hamilton (0-2) at Booneville (2-0): This is the first meeting between these programs. Hamilton has allowed 96 total points in losses to Biggersville and Nettleton, and this is the Lions’ third straight game against a Journal-ranked team.
• Holly Springs (1-1) at Ashland (0-2): Ashland lost 26-0 to Mantachie last week, while Holly Springs gained 573 total yards in a 64-18 rout of H.W. Byers.
• H.W. Byers (0-2) at Rossville Christian (Tenn.) (1-2): These teams have never met. Rossville has given up 100 total points over its last two games, both losses.
• Lafayette (1-1) at Itawamba AHS (1-1): These teams are meeting for the first time in 10 years. Lafayette beat Horn Lake 28-21 last week, while IAHS lost 23-21 to Caledonia.
• Mantachie (2-0) at Hatley (1-1): Mantachie head coach Ken Adams is 2-1 against his former team. The Mustangs are led by RB Levi Ellis, who has rushed for 191 yards and 2 TDs on 25 carries.
• Mooreville (2-0) at South Pontotoc (0-2): Mooreville is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2010. Freshman QB Wyatt McDaniels is a big reason for the hot start – he’s passed for 475 yards and 6 TDs, plus he’s rushed for 125 yards and 2 TDs.
• Myrtle (0-2) at Belmont (0-1): Belmont is coming off a bye week. The Cardinals beat Myrtle last year, 43-7.
• Northside (2-0) at Houston (2-0): This is the first meeting between these teams. No. 4 Large School Houston is coming off a 28-14 win against Shannon in which it forced four turnovers.
• Noxapater (1-1) at East Webster (2-0): East Webster has allowed only seven points this season. Linebacker Thomas Gregg leads the defense with 25 tackles
• Okolona (0-2) at Eupora (1-1): Okolona has scored just six points through two games. Eupora is coming off a 34-13 win over French Camp.
• Starkville (2-0) at Meridian (1-1): Meridian beat Biloxi 42-14 last week, while Starkville topped West Point 39-28. The Yellow Jackets are led by QB Trey Petty, who has passed for 323 yards and 3 TDs, and rushed for 230 yards and 2 TDs.
• Thrasher (1-1) at Potts Camp (1-1): Thrasher lost 38-0 to Alcorn Central last week. Potts Camp edged Myrtle, 14-13.
• Tishomingo County (2-0) at Kossuth (1-1): With wins against Alcorn Central and Strayhorn, Tish County is 2-0 for the first time since 2016. Kossuth is the No. 3-ranked Small School.
• Tupelo Christian (1-1) at Harding Academy (Tenn.) (3-0): Harding QB Carter Smith has passed for 705 yards and 10 TDs with just 1 INT. TCPS is coming off a 49-14 loss to Northpoint Christian.
• Vardaman (2-0) at French Camp (0-2): Vardaman beat Bruce 27-12 last week. French Camp lost 34-13 to Eupora.
• Walnut (2-0) at Smithville (1-1): Smithville has won all 10 games against Walnut. The most recent meeting was 2006.
• Water Valley (0-2) at Baldwyn (0-2): Water Valley is led by RB Jaden Morgan, who has rushed for 246 yards and 5 TDs. These teams have met twice, most recently in 2001.
• West Point (0-2) at Noxubee County (1-1): This is a meeting between two state finalists from last season – West Point in 5A, Noxubee in 3A. QB Kamario Taylor leads Noxubee with 510 yards, 5 TDs passing and rushing combined.
Open: New Albany
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.