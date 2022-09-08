FEATURED GAMES
AMORY (1-1) AT MOOREVILLE (0-2)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 21 of 36 for 374 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 81 yards, 1 TD on 13 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 96 yards, 2 TDs on 20 carries. … LB Nathaniel Walker has made 27 tackles, 2 TFL.
Mooreville: QB Brody Thompson is 44 of 80 for 437 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. … ATH Jordan Franks has made 18 catches for 194 yards, 1 TD; he has rushed for 143 yards, 1 TD on 24 carries. … WR Parker Harris has 5 catches for 59 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat Caledonia 35-0; Mooreville lost to Nettleton 46-7.
• Amory beat Mooreville 51-21 last season.
• Amory is the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Small School.
• Mooreville is on a four-game losing streak dating to last season.
NEXT UP: Amory hosts North Pontotoc; Mooreville at Aberdeen.
NORTH PONTOTOC (2-0) AT ITAWAMBA AHS (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner is 24 of 43 for 340 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 114 yards, 1 TD on 22 carries. … WR Winn Navarette has made 12 catches for 189 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Drew Winfun has rushed for 126 yards, 2 TDs on 21 carries.
IAHS: QB Ty Davis is 33 of 47 for 485 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB/S Isaac Smith has rushed for 295 yards, 6 TDs on 19 carries; he has 164 yards, 1 TD receiving; he has 17 tackles, 2 INTs on defense. … LB Bryson Walters has 22 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc beat Charleston 24-22; IAHS beat New Albany 49-28.
• IAHS is 5-0 against North Pontotoc and won 40-14 last year.
• IAHS is averaging 445.5 yards per game.
• North Pontotoc is averaging 311.5 yards per game.
NEXT UP: North Pontotoc at Amory; IAHS at New Hope.
ALSO TONIGHT
CALHOUN CITY (1-1) AT ABERDEEN (1-1)
Calhoun City rushed for 326 yards in last week’s 30-20 win over North Panola. This is the home opener for Aberdeen, which lost to Houston 35-0 last week.
EAST WEBSTER (2-0) AT VARDAMAN (2-0)
Judd Azlin, Mason McCurdy and Elijiah O’Briant have 14 tackles apiece to lead East Webster’s defense. Vardaman held Bruce to 153 total yards last week in a 42-14 win.
NETTLETON (2-0) AT SALTILLO (0-2)
Nettleton QB Braylen Williams, a first-year starter, is 30 of 39 for 475 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. Zavian Dilworth and Anterion Venson each have 196 receiving yards. Saltillo’s offense has yet to score this season.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (0-2) AT WEST LOWNDES (1-1)
West Lowndes is coming off a 38-22 win over Okolona. TCPS is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2012.
WATER VALLEY (1-1) AT BRUCE (1-1)
Bruce RB Jay Cole Williams has rushed for 326 yards, 1 TD on 37 carries. The Trojans lost to Vardaman 42-14 last week, while Water Valley fell to Senatobia, 34-6.
Brad Locke
