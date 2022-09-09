FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.)
HOUSTON (2-0) AT SHANNON (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Houston: QB Steele Brooks is 7 of 25 for 145 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 321 yards, 5 TDs on 45 carries. … RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 151 yards, 1 TD on 14 carries; he has 23 tackles on defense.
Shannon: QB Jamarcus Shines is 12 of 24 for 171 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; he has rushed for 238 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries. … RB Kegan Ruff has rushed for 270 yards, 3 TDs on 30 carries. … LB Jayden Thompson has made 14 tackles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Houston beat Aberdeen 35-0; Shannon lost to New Hope 28-24.
• Houston beat Shannon 49-6 last season.
• Shannon averages 350.5 rushing yards per game.
• Houston’s defense has recorded nine takeaways.
NEXT UP: Houston hosts Corinth; Shannon at Noxubee County.
KOSSUTH (1-1) AT RIPLEY (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Kossuth: QB Jack Johnson is 12 of 19 for 175 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 144 yards, 3 TDs on 27 carries. … RB Brady Kelly has rushed for 120 yards, 1 TD on 27 carries. … LB Braxton Tucker has made 11 tackles, 1 sack.
Ripley: QB Ty Long is 11 of 15 for 189 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs. … LB Jaylen Brooks had made 7 tackles, 1 fumble recovery for TD. … DE Cooper Davis has recorded 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Kossuth lost to Corinth 21-10 in OT; Ripley beat Holly Springs 56-6.
• Ripley has won five in a row in this series, including a 21-20 win last year.
• Kossuth is without LB Ethan Tucker, who suffered a knee injury in the season opener.
• Ripley looks to start 3-0 for a second-straight season.
NEXT UP: Kossuth hosts Tishomingo County; Ripley at Senatobia.
TUPELO (2-0) AT CORINTH (2-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 32 of 44 for 402 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs. … WR J.Q. Witherspoon has 9 catches for 142 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Tristan Jernigan has made 18 tackles, 3 sacks.
Corinth: QB Brawner Cregeen is 10 of 18 for 88 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. … RB/LB Chris Rodgers has rushed for 48 yards, 2 TDs on 8 carries; on defense, he has 12 tackles, 2 TFL. … DL Kwaveon Tucker has recorded 7 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Saltillo 55-0; Corinth beat Kossuth 21-20 in OT.
• Tupelo has won six in a row over Corinth, including a 56-0 victory last season.
• Tupelo has opened its season with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2008.
• Corinth has already matched its win total from last season.
NEXT UP: Tupelo at Columbus; Corinth at Houston.
ALSO TONIGHT
ASHLAND (0-2) AT STRAYHORN (2-0)
Strayhorn has allowed just seven points this season. Ashland lost this game 20-14 last season.
BIGGERSVILLE (1-0) AT EUPORA (1-1)
Biggersville returns to action after taking last week off. The Lions beat West Lowndes 40-14 in their opener. Eupora is led by QB Ty Murphy, who has passed for 161 yards and a TD, and has 311 yards and 4 TDs rushing.
BOONEVILLE (1-1) AT EAST UNION (0-2)
East Union has been outscored 94-18 over its first two games. These teams met for the first time last season, with Booneville winning 31-21.
COLDWATER (0-1) AT POTTS CAMP (1-1)
Potts Camp QB Peyton Aldridge has rushed for 195 yards, 3 TDs on 36 carries. He is 8 of 24 passing for 163 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs. Coldwater lost 27-0 to Strayhorn in its season opener and was idle last week.
FALKNER (0-2) AT ALCORN CENTRAL (1-1)
Alcorn Central won this matchup last year, 54-12. The Bears are coming off a 26-6 win over Thrasher.
HATLEY (1-1) AT MANTACHIE (2-0)
Mantachie has rushed for 559 yards through two games. QB Jaycob Hawkes is 11 of 16 for 220 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT. Hatley defeated Smithville 28-20 last week.
LAFAYETTE (1-1) AT SOUTHAVEN (1-0)
RB Jayden Reed rushed for 133 yards, 1 TD in Lafayette’s 50-13 win over Horn Lake last week. The Commodores’ defense forced 6 turnovers in that game. Southaven opened its season last week with a 28-0 win against Columbus.
MIDDLETON (TENN.) (0-3) AT WALNUT (2-0)
RB Kemarrian Gray has rushed for 272 yards, 7 TDs for Walnut. He had 141 yards, 4 TDs in last week’s 36-8 win over Falkner.
NEW ALBANY (1-1) AT BYHALIA (0-2)
New Albany gave up 476 yards last week in a 49-28 loss to Itawamba AHS. Byhalia has been outscored 109-12 this season and lost last week to Lewisburg, 43-12.
NOXUBEE COUNTY (2-0) AT WEST POINT (0-2)
QB Kamario Taylor has completed 13 of 20 passes for 300 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs for Noxubee. RB Martavius Jackson leads the rushing attack with 320 yards, 2 TDs on 20 carries. West Point is looking to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2000.
OKOLONA (0-2) AT MAGNOLIA HEIGHTS (2-1)
Okolona lost to West Lowndes last week, 38-22. Magnolia Heights beat Carroll Academy 52-18. These teams met for the first time last year, with Magnolia Heights winning 49-26.
OLIVE BRANCH (2-0) AT STARKVILLE (2-0)
Starkville LB Ny’Jadus Roberts Holloway has recorded 25 tackles, including 13 in last week’s 44-13 win over West Point. The Yellowjackets beat Olive Branch last year, 38-7.
PONTOTOC (0-2) AT CHOCTAW COUNTY (1-1)
RB Antonio Kennedy leads Choctaw County with 290 yards, 3 TDs on 37 carries. Pontotoc, which fell 49-10 to Grenada last week, has already allowed 825 rushing yards this season.
SMITHVILLE (0-2) AT HAMILTON (2-0)
ATH Kyzer Verner has rushed for 141 yards, 5 TDs on 19 carries for Hamilton. The Lions have piled up 576 rushing yards through their first two games. Smithville has 362 total yards.
SOUTH PONTOTOC (0-2) AT HERITAGE ACADEMY (2-1)
South Pontotoc is coming off a 34-21 loss to Choctaw County. These teams met for the first time last year, when Heritage Academy winning 42-21.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-1) AT BALDWYN (1-1)
Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall is 22 of 41 for 315 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs. He’s also rushed for 87 yards, 1 TD on 14 carries. Baldwyn is coming off a 24-13 win over Booneville in the Skunk Bowl. Tishomingo County beat Belmont 61-28.
OTHER GAMES
Calhoun Academy (0-3) at Hebron Christian (0-3)
French Camp (0-2) at Starkville Academy (3-1)
Holly Springs (0-2) at Caledonia (0-2)
Rossville (Tenn.) (0-2) at H.W. Byers (1-0)
Thrasher (1-1) at Myrtle (0-2)
Idle: Belmont, Marshall Academy, Oxford
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.