HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Oxford (2-0): Played Ruston (La.). This week: at Lafayette.

2. West Point (1-2): Beat Noxubee County 38-19. This week: Idle.

3. Itawamba AHS (3-0): Beat North Pontotoc 40-14. This week: hosts New Hope.

4. Tupelo (3-0): Beat Corinth 56-0. This week: hosts Columbus.

5. Lafayette (2-1): Beat Southaven 12-8 This week: hosts Oxford.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Nettleton (2-1): Beat Saltillo 40-33. This week: at Caledonia.

2. Calhoun City (0-3): Lost to Aberdeen 6-0 (OT). This week: hosts Water Valley.

3. Biggersville (1-1): Lost to Eupora 42-30. This week: at Walnut.

4. Booneville (3-0): Beat East Union 31-21. This week: hosts New Albany.

5. Baldwyn (2-1): Beat Tishomingo County 60-14. This week: hosts East Webster.

LOOKING BACK

Alcorn Central and Mantachie are both 3-0 for the first time since 1995 after dominant wins. Central beat Falkner 54-12, and Mantachie topped Hatley 32-0. … After forfeiting its first two games due to COVID-19 protocols, West Point rolled past Noxubee County on the road, 38-19. The Green Wave rushed for 324 yards. … Aberdeen also hit the field after two forfeit losses and knocked off Calhoun City, 6-0 in overtime.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Crosstown Classic rivalry is renewed as Lafayette hosts Oxford. The Chargers have won eight of the last nine in the series. … A pair of 3-0 teams clash when Starkville visits Louisville, the reigning Class 4A state champion. … Booneville puts its perfect record on the line when it hosts New Albany, which is coming off a 50-7 win over Byhalia.

STAR POWER

Charleston French rushed for 223 yards and 3 TDs on 15 carries as Amory knocked off Mooreville, 51-21. … Jojo Christian rushed for 225 yards and 4 TDs on just 7 carries as Baldwyn rolled past Tishomingo County, 60-14. … Jalen Washington gained 178 yards on 17 carries and scored 2 TDs as Houston romped past Shannon, 49-6.

