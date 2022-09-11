djr-2022-09-10-sport-tupelo-gibson-arp1

Tupelo's K.D. Gibson had a 90-yard touchdown catch and a 72-yard kickoff return for TD in Friday's win over Corinth.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

HOW THEY FARED

Newsletters

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus