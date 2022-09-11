2. Tupelo (3-0): Beat Corinth 42-10. This week: at Columbus.
3. Itawamba AHS (3-0): Beat North Pontotoc 45-3. This week: at New Hope.
4. Oxford (1-1): Was idle. This week: hosts Lafayette.
5. West Point (1-2): Beat Noxubee County 34-16. This week: Idle.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (3-0): Beat Mooreville 63-0. This week: hosts North Pontotoc.
2. Kossuth (1-2): Lost to Ripley 21-0. This week: hosts Tishomingo County.
3. Baldwyn (2-1): Beat Tishomingo County 54-12. This week: at East Webster.
4. Biggersville (2-0): Beat Eupora 26-12. This week: hosts Walnut.
5. Nettleton (2-1): Lost to Saltillo 30-27. This week: hosts Caledonia.
LOOKING BACK
West Point got its first win of the season by beating Noxubee County 34-16. … Pontotoc also avoided an 0-3 start by knocking off Choctaw County in a defensive struggle, 10-6. … Saltillo picked up the first win of the Ryan Finch era by rallying past Nettleton 30-27. … Aberdeen improved to 2-1 with a 30-28 overtime win against Calhoun City.
LOOKING AHEAD
Oxford (1-1) hosts Lafayette (1-2) in the annual Crosstown Classic. Lafayette won last year’s meeting 34-23. … Starkville (3-0) entertains Louisville (3-0). Starkville won 28-23 last season. … Corinth (2-1) tries to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it visits Houston (3-0).
STAR POWER
Hamilton RB Kyzer Verner rushed for 283 yards, 5 TDs on 16 carries in a 49-13 win over Smithville. … Amory RB Charleston French rushed for 150 yards, 5 TDs on 14 carries in a 63-0 thumping of Mooreville. … Tupelo’s K.D. Gibson made 4 catches for 122 yards and a TD, plus he had a 72-yard kickoff return for TD in a 42-10 win over Corinth. … Itawamba AHS WR/DB Layth Holiday made 4 catches for 114 yards, 2 TDs, plus he made 4 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense in a 45-3 win versus North Pontotoc.
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.