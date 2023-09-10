3. Kossuth (2-1): Beat Tishomingo County 45-28. This week: at Corinth.
4. Booneville (3-0): Beat Hamilton 35-12. This week: at Ripley.
5. East Webster (3-0): Beat Noxapater 47-0. This week: at Baldwyn.
LOOKING BACK
Ripley’s Michael Turner made two interceptions and caught the game-winning touchdown pass in a 17-16 comeback win against Choctaw County. The Tigers improved to 3-0. … Lafayette went on the road and beat Itawamba AHS 48-27. It’s the first time IAHS has lost back-to-back games since 2020. … Calhoun City is 3-0 for the first time since 2014 after drumming Aberdeen, 44-8. … Baldwyn picked up its first win of the season by beating Water Valley, 28-20.
LOOKING AHEAD
No. 1 Large School Tupelo visits No. 5 Oxford. The teams were region foes the past six years before the latest round of realignment. … The annual A-Game will pit Amory against Aberdeen, with the latter hosting. Amory has won five straight in the series. … After a week off, New Albany (2-0) will host Itawamba AHS, a team it hasn’t beaten since 2011.
STAR POWER
West Point RB Kahnen Daniels, a Florida commit, rushed for 427 yards and 7 TDs on 38 carries in a 50-40 win against Noxubee County. … Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti completed 7 of 12 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs, plus he rushed for 70 yards and a TD in a 26-24 win against Walnut. … In a 46-8 win over West Lowndes, Biggersville’s Tre Gunn scored 4 TDs: two receiving, one rushing, and one on a punt return. He also made 2 INTs on defense. … Vardaman’s Za Pratt rushed for 248 yards, 4 TDs on 20 carries, plus he had a receiving TD in a 41-7 win against French Camp. And he made 16 tackles on defense.
Brad Locke
