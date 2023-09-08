Lafayette took advantage of five turnovers to beat Itawamba AHS 48-27 on Friday night.
Already ahead 14-13 in the second quarter, the Commodores (2-1) made it an eight-point game on a 12-yard touchdown pass.
The Indians would go on to turn it over on each of their next three possessions. Lafayette was able to convert each of them into touchdowns and took a 41-20 lead into halftime.
Itawamba (1-2) scored on its first drive of the third quarter, but the Commodores answered right back and held on to win.
“We scripted some and created some fumbles tackling and it was just something that you work on,” Lafayette coach Anthony Hart said of the turnovers.
The Commodores have now won their last two games since losing their first of the season to Oxford. The team came into the season with new faces, but Hart feels like they, and the team in general, are starting to click.
“We’ve got three starters back on offense and three starters back on defense,” he said. “We’re just growing up each week and getting a little better each week.”
This was the first meeting between the two teams since 2013, when Lafayette beat IAHS 24-12 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Lafayette travels to Columbus next Friday, while Itawamba travels to New Albany.
Also Friday
West Point 50, Noxubee County 40
The defending Class 5A runner-up got its first win of the season behind a dominant performance from Kahnen Daniels.
The senior running back ran for seven touchdowns to lead the Green Wave. Two of those came in the fourth quarter to overcome a 40-34 deficit and top the defending Class 3A North champion.
Corinth 38, North Pontotoc 13
The Warriors beat the Vikings for their first win of the 2023 season.
North Pontotoc scored with 57 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 14-7, but Corinth got a touchdown before the half and scored the game’s next 24 points to take it home.
Smithville 26, Walnut 24
The Seminoles used a goal-line stand on the last play of the game to beat the Wildcats.
This was the 11th meeting between the two teams and the first since 2006. Smithville has won all 11 meetings.
East Webster 47, Noxapater 0
The Daily Journal's No. 5 Small School picked up a dominant win at home.
Kaleb Warnock threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more. It’s the Wolverines’ second shutout of the season.
Tupelo Christian 35, Harding Academy (Tenn.) 0
The Eagles got back over .500 with an out-of-state win.
John Scott had 9 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
