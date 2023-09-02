agate Week 3 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Justin Verner and Hamilton will visit Booneville in a Week 3 game. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 7Nettleton at SaltilloFriday, Sept. 8Aberdeen at Calhoun CityAmory at CaledoniaBiggersville at West LowndesChoctaw County at RipleyCorinth at North PontotocEast Union at BruceFalkner at Alcorn CentralGrenada at OxfordHamilton at BoonevilleHernando at TupeloHolly Springs at AshlandH.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)Lafayette at Itawamba AHSMantachie at HatleyMooreville at South PontotocMyrtle at BelmontNoxapater at East WebsterOkolona at EuporaPontotoc at ShannonStarkville at MeridianThrasher at Potts CampTishomingo County at KossuthTupelo Christian at Harding Academy (Tenn.)Vardaman at French CampWalnut at SmithvilleWater Valley at BaldwynWest Point at Noxubee CountyOpen: Houston, New Albany Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Armed Forces Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you