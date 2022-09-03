agate Week 3 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 3, 2022 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Jamaury Marshall and Baldwyn host Tishomingo County in Week 3. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Friday, Sept. 9Amory at MoorevilleAshland at StrayhornBiggersville at EuporaBooneville at East UnionCalhoun Academy at Hebron ChristianCalhoun City at AberdeenCanton Academy at Oak Hill AcademyColdwater at Potts CampEast Webster at VardamanFalkner at Alcorn CentralFrench Camp at Starkville AcademyHatley at MantachieHolly Springs at CaledoniaHouston at ShannonKossuth at RipleyLafayette at SouthavenMiddleton (Tenn.) at WalnutNettleton at SaltilloNew Albany at ByhaliaNorth Pontotoc at Itawamba AHSNoxubee County at West PointOkolona at Magnolia HeightsOlive Branch at StarkvillePontotoc at Choctaw CountyRossville (Tenn.) at H.W. ByersSmithville at HamiltonSouth Pontotoc at Heritage AcademyThrasher at MyrtleTishomingo County at BaldwynTupelo at CorinthTupelo Christian at West LowndesWater Valley at BruceIdle: Belmont, Marshall Academy, Oxford Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist. Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters