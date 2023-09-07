agate Week 3 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Sep 7, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Baldwyn hosts Water Valley Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thursday, Sept. 7Bruce 42, East Union 40 (OT)Nettleton 24, Saltillo 21 (OT)Friday, Sept. 8Aberdeen at Calhoun CityAmory at CaledoniaBiggersville at West LowndesChoctaw County at RipleyCorinth at North PontotocFalkner at Alcorn CentralGrenada at OxfordHamilton at BoonevilleHernando at TupeloHolly Springs at AshlandH.W. Byers at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)Lafayette at Itawamba AHSMantachie at HatleyMooreville at South PontotocMyrtle at BelmontNorthside at HoustonNoxapater at East WebsterOkolona at EuporaPontotoc at ShannonStarkville at MeridianThrasher at Potts CampTishomingo County at KossuthTupelo Christian at Hardin Academy (Tenn.)Vardaman at French CampWalnut at SmithvilleWater Valley at BaldwynWest Point at Noxubee CountyOpen: New Albany Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Armed Forces School Systems Recommended for you