Week 3 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores
Staff reports
Sep 9, 2022

Corinth High School students cheer on their Warriors as they battle Tupelo on Friday night.
Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Thursday, Sept. 8
Amory 63, Mooreville 0
Calhoun City 28, Aberdeen 30 (OT)
East Webster 31, Vardaman 21
Nettleton 27, Saltillo 30
North Pontotoc 3, Itawamba AHS 45
Tupelo Christian 14, West Lowndes 40
Water Valley 39, Bruce 6

Friday, Sept. 9
Ashland 6, Strayhorn 26
Biggersville 26, Eupora 12
Booneville 43, East Union 36
Calhoun Academy 36, Hebron Christian 8
Canton Academy 40, Oak Hill Academy 6
Coldwater 0, Potts Camp 47
Falkner 24, Alcorn Central 21
French Camp 0, Starkville Academy 53
Hatley 6, Mantachie 60
Holly Springs 0, Caledonia 40
Kossuth 0, Ripley 21
Lafayette 28, Southaven 23
Middleton (Tenn.) 0, Walnut 41
New Albany 49, Byhalia 6
Noxubee County 16, West Point 34
Okolona at Magnolia Heights
Olive Branch 10, Starkville 42
Pontotoc 10, Choctaw County 6
Rossville (Tenn.) at H.W. Byers
Smithville 13, Hamilton 49
South Pontotoc 21, Heritage Academy 26
Thrasher 12, Myrtle 19
Tishomingo County 12, Baldwyn 54
Tupelo 42, Corinth 10

Saturday, Sept. 10
Houston at Shannon

Idle: Belmont, Marshall Academy, Oxford