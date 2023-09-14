Week 4 area high school football game at a glance Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 14, 2023 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Smithville QB Chandler Brunetti leads his team into a game tonight against Mantachie. Tom Carroll | CarrollSport.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAY’S FEATURED GAME(Kickoff at 7 p.m.)Smithville (2-1) at Mantachie (2-1)The Buzz• Smithville has won 11 straight in this series, and this is the first meeting since 2019. The Seminoles are coming off a 26-24 win against Walnut, while Mantachie fell 41-28 to Hatley.Stat Leaders• Smithville: QB Chandler Brunetti 29 of 60, 514 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs; 32 carries, 140 yards, 2 TDs. … WR Barker O’Brian 13 catches, 281 yards, 4 TDs. … LB Ben Frederick 29 tackles, 4 TFL.• Mantachie: RB/LB Levi Ellis 39 carries, 348 yards, 5 TDs; 21 tackles. …. LB Colten Baxter 22 tackles. … S Hudson Trulove 14 tackles, 1 INT.Brad Locke Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you