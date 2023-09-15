FRIDAY’S GAMES
(All games kick off at 7 p.m.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
Tupelo (3-0) at Oxford (2-1)
The Buzz
• Tupelo’s defense has allowed just seven points this season. It’s not who the Chargers want to see after their offensive struggles in last week’s 31-28 loss to Grenada, when QB Mitchell Grandjean threw three interceptions.
Names to Know
• Sophomore RB J.J. Hill has been a TD machine for Tupelo. He’s scored a touchdown for every five carries.
• Oxford CB Ken Herron has already recorded 2 INTs and 2 forced fumbles this season.
Stat Leaders
• Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell 29 of 54, 320 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. … RB J.J. Hill 35 carries, 264 yards, 7 TDs. … DE JaReylan McCoy 14 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack.
• Oxford: QB Mitchell Grandjean 27 of 58, 233 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 30 carries, 99 yards. … WR Levi Blount 20 catches, 216 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Kylan Mathis 24 tackles, 2 TFL.
Game Keys
• Oxford’s defense will need to come up with stops and turnovers, because its offense isn’t likely to do a lot of scoring against Tupelo’s vaunted defense.
• Tupelo is aiming for a sharper start on offense than it had in last week’s 40-0 win against Hernando.
OTHER FEATURED GAMES
Amory (3-0) at Aberdeen (1-2)
The Buzz
• The annual A-Game has been one-sided in recent years, with Amory winning the last five meetings. The Panthers lead the overall series 51-39.
Stat Leaders
• Amory: QB Braden Maranto 15 of 32, 331 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 35 carries, 185 yards. … RB Emmanuel Randle 43 carries, 317 yards, 6 TDs. … DL Tyree Burns 28 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack.
• Aberdeen: QB Maurice Howard 17 of 33, 227 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs. … WR Justin Payne 13 catches, 110 yards, 5 TDs. … DL R’Jay Hazzle 13 tackles, 6 sacks.
Booneville (3-0) at Ripley (3-0)
The Buzz
• These teams have a long history of playing close games. Last year, Ripley pulled out a 21-14 win.
Stat Leaders
• Booneville: QB Noah Gillon 30 of 43, 510 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Zion Nunn 47 carries, 274 yards, 4 TDs; 8 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD. … WR Ikerious Leslie 10 catches, 190 yards, 3 TDs.
• Ripley: QB Jack Reid 14 of 30, 249 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Keegan Strong 36 carries, 410 yards, 5 TDs. … WR/S Michael Turner 6 catches, 186 yards, 3 TDs; 11 tackles, 2 INTs on defense.
East Webster (3-0) at Baldwyn (1-2)
The Buzz
• Baldwyn beat East Webster twice last year: 45-23 in the regular season, and 21-20 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs. Baldwyn is now in 1A, and East Webster is 3A.
Stat Leaders
• East Webster: QB Kaleb Warnock 13 of 33, 293 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 27 carries, 209 yards, 5 TDs. … LB Thomas Gregg 33 tackles, 4 TFL. … DL Montavis Moore 15 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks.
• Baldwyn: QB Dy’Lan Johnson 32 of 58, 440 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs. … WR Hastin Nelson 22 catches, 279 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Aidan Stewart 23 tackles.
ALSO TONIGHT
• Alcorn Central (1-2) at East Union (0-3): East Union is 4-0 all-time against Alcorn Central. The most recent meeting was in 2018. Alcorn Central is led by RB Harvern Davis, who has rushed for 341 yards and 2 TDs on 46 carries.
• Belmont (1-1) at Walnut (2-1): Belmont beat Walnut 32-26 last season. The Cardinals roll into this one after a 37-0 beatdown of Myrtle last week, while Walnut is trying to shake off a 26-24 loss to Smithville.
• Biggersville (3-0) at Independence (2-1): No. 1 Small School Biggersville is averaging 44.7 points per game and beat West Lowndes 46-8 last week. Independence is coming off a 34-14 loss to Senatobia.
• Bruce (2-1) at Thrasher (1-2): Bruce beat East Union 42-40 in overtime last week. The Trojans are led by QB Jay Cole Williams, who has 452 yards and 5 TDs rushing, plus 164 yards and 2 TDs passing.
• Calhoun City (3-0) at Nettleton (3-0): These teams last met in 1998, and Calhoun City leads the series 17-3-1. Nettleton averages 216 rushing yards per game, with the bulk of that production coming from QB Braylen Williams and RB Brayden Hooks.
• Columbus (0-3) at Lafayette (2-1): The Commodores have won all four meetings against Columbus, including a 45-13 decision last year. WR Makyi Reed-Jones had eight catches for 232 yards and 3 TDs in Lafayette’s 48-27 win over Itawamba AHS last week.
• Houston (3-0) at Saltillo (0-3): These teams have met 13 times, but not since 1992. Saltillo is trying to avoid its first 0-4 start since 2020. Houston DL William Echoles, an Ole Miss commit, made 4.5 sacks in last week’s 34-0 win over Northside.
• Itawamba AHS (1-2) at New Albany (2-0): New Albany RB Ke’Lan Simpson has rushed for 322 yards and 2 TDs on 50 carries, leading his team to wins over Saltillo and Corinth. Itawamba’s offense struggled big-time last week, committing five turnovers in a 48-27 loss to Lafayette.
• Kossuth (2-1) at Corinth (1-2): Not counting a COVID forfeit in 2020, Corinth has beaten Kossuth five times in a row. The Warriors earned a 21-20 overtime win last season. Kossuth QB Hank Eaton rushed for 238 yards and 3 TDs, plus he passed for 128 yards and a score in last week’s 45-28 win against Tishomingo County.
• Louisville (3-0) at Starkville (3-0): This is a battle of 2022 state champs. Louisville won the 4A crown, while Starkville took the 6A title. Louisville’s defense has recorded 9 sacks and forced six turnovers this season. It must face a pair of Division I commits in quarterback Trey Petty (Illinois) and receiver Braylon Burnside (Mississippi State).
• Myrtle (0-3) at Hatley (2-1): These teams have never met. Hatley beat Mantachie 41-28 last week, with RB Cayson Williams rushing for 307 yards and 5 TDs.
• Nanih Waiya (1-2) at Hamilton (0-3): Hamilton has had trouble keeping teams out of the end zone, having allowed 43.7 points per game. Nanih Waiya is coming off a 47-7 win over Stringer.
• Neshoba Central (0-3) at West Point (1-2): No. 3 Large School West Point got its first win of the season last week, beating Noxubee County in a shootout, 50-40. RB Kahnen Daniels rushed for 427 yards and 7 TDs.
• North Pontotoc (2-1) at Pontotoc (1-2): These rivals are meeting for the 16th time. Pontotoc won 21-13 last year. North Pontotoc is without QB Drew Winfun, who will miss several weeks with a broken hand.
• Noxapater (1-2) at Okolona (0-3): Okolona has been outscored 98-22 by its first three opponents (North Pontotoc, Calhoun City and Eupora). Noxapater is coming off a 47-0 loss to East Webster.
• Potts Camp (2-1) at North Delta (3-1): This is the first meeting between these programs. North Delta, an MAIS school, beat Strayhorn 10-6 last week. Potts Camp handled Thrasher, 41-16.
• Shannon (2-1) at Noxubee County (1-2): Shannon won 21-0 over Pontotoc last week. Noxubee County is led by QB Kamario Taylor, who has thrown for 790 yards, 6 TDs and rushed for 202 yards, 4 TDs.
• South Pontotoc (0-3) at Holly Springs (2-1): Holly Springs RB Kentravian Kinkle recorded his second straight 200-yard game last week, totaling 201 in a 56-6 win over Ashland. South Pontotoc and Holly Springs have never met.
• Strayhorn (1-2) at Ashland (0-3): Strayhorn won last year’s meeting, 26-6.
• Tishomingo County (2-1) at Mooreville (3-0): Freshman QB Wyatt McDaniels continues to impress for Mooreville. He’s passed for 665 yards and 8 TDs, plus he’s run for 167 yards and 2 TDs. Tishomingo County won last year’s meeting, 33-24.
• Tupelo Christian (2-1) at Magnolia Heights (2-2): TCPS QB/S Brewer Bailey has been doing it all. He has 328 yards, 2 TDs through the air and 346 yards, 6 TDs on the ground. He’s made 33 tackles on defense.
• Vardaman (3-0) at Falkner (2-1): This is the 30th meeting between these programs and first since 2016. Vardaman has won its first three games by an average of 23 points. Falkner is coming off a 12-6 win over Alcorn Central.
Open: H.W. Byers
Brad Locke
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.