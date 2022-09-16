FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.)
BALDWYN (2-1) AT EAST WEBSTER (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Baldwyn: QB Jamaury Marshall is 30 of 55 for 426 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 126 yards, 2 TDs on 18 carries. … WR Hastin Nelson has 15 catches for 192 yards, 1 TD. … LB Adam Floyd has recorded 24 tackles, 3 sacks.
East Webster: QB Kaleb Warnock is 15 of 33 for 196 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 305 yards, 5 TDs on 38 carries. … LB Mason McCurdy has made 20 tackles, 3 TFL. … DL Britain Burleson has made 16 tackles, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Baldwyn beat Tishomingo County 54-12; East Webster beat Vardaman 31-21.
• Baldwyn’s defense has recorded 11 sacks, while East Webster has 10.
• Baldwyn beat East Webster 10-7 in double-overtime last season.
• East Webster is seeking its first 4-0 start since 2019.
NEXT UP: Baldwyn hosts Alcorn Central; East Webster hosts East Union.
BOONEVILLE (2-1) AT NEW ALBANY (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Booneville: QB Noah Gillon is 42 of 64 for 681 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Zion Nunn has rushed for 280 yards, 3 TDs on 42 carries; he has 8 catches for 180 yards. … DB Colin Flurry has made 24 tackles, 1 INT.
New Albany: QB Braden Shettles is 23 of 44 for 355 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. … RB Kody Atkinson has rushed for 321 yards, 6 TDs on 38 carries. … LB Jareil Bowling has recorded 15 tackles, 2 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Booneville beat East Union 43-36; New Albany beat Byhalia 49-6.
• New Albany is averaging 246 rushing yards per game.
• New Albany has won four-straight against Booneville, including a 42-14 romp last year.
• Booneville LB Tapp Fraiser is out with a broken hand.
NEXT UP: Booneville hosts Ripley; New Albany at Corinth.
LAFAYETTE (1-2) AT OXFORD (1-1)
THE PLAYERS
Lafayette: RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 320 yards, 2 TDs on 70 carries. … LB Trevor Dickerson has made 29 tackles, 5 TFL. … LB Desmond Burnett has made 28 tackles, 2 sacks.
Oxford: QB Mack Howard is 31 of 43 for 295 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. … RB Roman Gregory has rushed for 252 yards, 3 TDs on 43 carries; he has 9 catches for 127 yards, 3 TDs. … TE Jack Harper has 6 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Lafayette lost to Southaven 33-28; Oxford was idle.
• Lafayette leads the Crosstown Classic series 26-23-2.
• Lafayette won last year’s meeting 34-23.
• Oxford is No. 4 in the Daily Journal Large School rankings.
NEXT UP: Lafayette hosts West Point; Oxford at Murrah.
LOUISVILLE (3-0) AT STARKVILLE (3-0)
THE PLAYERS
Louisville: QB Xavier Hunt is 40 of 67 for 452 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT. … LB/DE TayQuon McKinney has made 47 tackles, 9 TFL. … LB Kendon Sanders has recorded 27 tackles, 4 TFL.
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 42 of 68 for for 660 yards, 10 TDs, 0 INTs; he has rushed for 63 yards, 1 TD on 15 carries. … WR Jaylon York has made 12 catches for 228 yards, 3 TDs. … LB Ny’Jadus Roberts-Holloway has made 30 tackles, 4 TFL.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Louisville beat Columbus 28-0; Starkville beat Olive Branch 42-10.
• Starkville has won four in a row versus Louisville, including a 28-23 win last season.
• Starkville is looking to start 4-0 for the third-straight season.
• Starkville is the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked Large School.
NEXT UP: Louisville hosts Noxubee County; Starkville at Madison Central.
NORTH PONTOTOC (2-1) AT AMORY (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner is 40 of 71 for 511 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 113 yards, 1 TD on 27 carries. … WR Winn Navarette has 19 catches for 238 yards, 2 TDs. … RB Drew Winfun has rushed for 165 yards, 2 TDs on 31 carries.
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 28 of 47 for 576 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 81 yards, 1 TD on 13 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 221 yards, 7 TDs on 34 carries. … LB Nathaniel Walker has recorded 30 tackles, 3 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, North Pontotoc lost to Itawamba AHS 45-3; Amory beat Mooreville 63-0.
• These teams met for the first time last year, with Amory winning 38-7.
• Amory is averaging 401.7 total yards per game.
• North Pontotoc was held to 20 yards rushing last week.
NEXT UP: North Pontotoc hosts Nettleton; Amory at Houston.
ALSO TONIGHT
ALCORN CENTRAL (1-2) AT SMITHVILLE (0-3)
These teams have split their two meetings, with Smithville winning last season, 33-20. Alcorn Central is coming off a 24-21 loss to Falkner.
BELMONT (1-1) AT HATLEY (1-2)
Hatley lost to Mantachie 60-6 last week, while Belmont was idle. Each team’s lone win came against Smithville – Belmont won 39-18 in Week 1, and then Hatley won 28-20 the next week.
BRUCE (1-2) AT SOUTH PONTOTOC (0-3)
South Pontotoc is yielding 31.7 points per game but played Marshall Academy close last week in a 26-21 loss. Bruce has lost its last two games, giving up a total of 81 points.
CALEDONIA (1-2) AT NETTLETON (2-1)
Caledonia earned its first win of the season last week by beating Holly Springs 40-0. Nettleton is led by freshman QB Braylen Williams, who has passed for 642 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs.
CALHOUN CITY (1-2) AT WATER VALLEY (2-1)
Calhoun City has four players with more than 100 yards rushing, led by freshman Xavian Pittman, who has 140 yards and 2 TDs. The defense is led by DB Zach Armstrong, who’s recorded 17 tackles and 2 INTs.
CORINTH (2-1) AT HOUSTON (3-0)
Houston cruised past Shannon last week, 42-8, but tailback Jalen Washington exited in the first quarter with an injury. His status for tonight is not known. Corinth is coming off a 42-10 loss to Tupelo.
EUPORA (1-2) AT EAST UNION (0-3)
RB Ty Murphy has rushed for 196 yards, 2 TDs for Eupora. East Union has started 0-3 for the second-straight year. Last season’s opening skid was snapped with a 42-34 win against Eupora.
ITAWAMBA AHS (3-0) AT NEW HOPE (2-0)
IAHS QB Ty Davis is off to a hot start, having completed 63% of his passes for 734 yards, 8 TDs and 2 INTs. His top target has been Zion Ashby, who has 13 catches for 267 yards and 5 TDs.
MANTACHIE (3-0) AT THRASHER (1-2)
Mantachie’s single-wing offense has produced 965 rushing yards in three blowout wins. Hunter Hester has 224 yards and a TD rushing, plus he has 5 catches for 131 yards and 2 TDs. Thrasher is led by RB Jude White, who has 330 yards, 4 TDs on 44 carries.
OKOLONA (0-3) AT HAMILTON (3-0)
RB Kyzer Verner paces a potent Hamilton rushing attack. He’s rushed for 466 yards and 10 TDs on 35 carries. The Lions average 383.7 rushing yards per game. Okolona has been outscored 109-22 this season.
POTTS CAMP (2-1) AT STRAYHORN (3-0)
Potts Camp’s defense has recorded 15 sacks this season, including four in last week’s 47-0 win over Coldwater. Strayhorn is 3-0 for the first time since 2016.
RIPLEY (3-0) AT SENATOBIA (3-0)
Ripley has allowed only six points this season and owns two shutouts, including a 21-0 win against Kossuth last week. The Tigers rushed for 228 yards in that game. Senatobia beat the Tigers last season, 28-6.
SALTILLO (1-2) AT PONTOTOC (1-2)
Both teams picked up their first wins of the season last week: Saltillo beat Nettleton 30-27, while Pontotoc topped Choctaw County 10-6. LB Qualen Dixon is Pontotoc’s top tackler with 33 stops.
SHANNON (1-2) AT NOXUBEE COUNTY (2-1)
Shannon lost 42-8 to Houston last week, and Noxubee County lost to West Point, 34-16. The host Tigers are led by RB Martavius Wicks, who has rushed for 334 yards and 2 TDs on 25 carries.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-2) AT KOSSUTH (2-1)
Kossuth suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of Ripley, 21-0. The Aggies were held to 184 total yards. Kossuth has won six in a row against Tishomingo County, including a 38-12 victory last year.
TUPELO (3-0) AT COLUMBUS (0-3)
Tupelo QB Jeremiah Harrell has completed 69.2% of his passes for 679 yards, 11 TDs and 0 INTs. All three of Columbus’ losses have been by the same score: 28-0. Tupelo won this game last season, 38-14.
VARDAMAN (2-1) AT COFFEEVILLE (0-3)
Vardaman lost to East Webster last week, 31-21. Coffeeville fell to Noxapater 36-6. These teams are meeting for the first time since 2016, when Vardaman took a 55-8 win.
WALNUT (3-0) AT BIGGERSVILLE (2-0)
Biggersville, the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked Small School, defeated Eupora 36-12 last week. Walnut has already matched its win total of last season. That’s thanks in part to RB Kemarrian Gray, who has rushed for 361 yards and 8 TDs.
OTHER GAMES
Coldwater (0-2) at H.W. Byers (2-0)
Hebron Christian (0-4) at Delta Academy (2-2)
Heritage Academy (3-1) at Starkville Academy (4-1)
J.Z. George (2-0) at Holly Springs (0-3)
Kemper Academy (1-3) at Calhoun Academy (1-3)
Lee Academy (3-1) at Oak Hill Academy (1-3)
Marshall Academy (2-2) at North Delta (2-2)
Idle: Ashland, Falkner, Myrtle, Tupelo Christian, West Point
Brad Locke
