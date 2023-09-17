1. Tupelo (4-0): Beat Oxford 49-7. This week: at Houston (Tenn.).
2. Starkville (3-1): Lost to Louisville 26-22. This week: hosts Oxford.
3. West Point (2-2): Beat Neshoba Central 19-9. This week: Idle.
4. Houston (4-0); Beat Saltillo 21-12. This week: hosts New Hope.
5. Oxford (2-2): Lost to Tupelo 49-7. This week. at Starkville.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Biggersville (4-0): Beat Independence 34-0. This week: hosts Nettleton.
2. Nettleton (3-1): Lost to Calhoun City 50-18. This week: at Biggersville.
3. Kossuth (3-1): Beat Corinth 31-24. This week: Idle.
4. Booneville (3-1): Lost to Ripley 10-7. This week: hosts North Pontotoc.
5. East Webster (4-0): Beat Baldwyn 49-0. This week: hosts Calhoun City.
LOOKING BACK
Tupelo forced five turnovers – including three interceptions in the third quarter – and pulled away from Oxford for a 49-7 win. … Calhoun City moved to 4-0 with a 50-18 win over No. 2 Small School Nettleton. … Louisville, the reigning Class 4A state champ, rallied in the second half for a 26-22 win over Starkville, last year’s 6A champ.
LOOKING AHEAD
Amory (4-0) visits Corinth (1-3), the first meeting between these teams since 2016, when they were region foes. … The Little Egg Bowl rivalry is renewed when Starkville (3-1) hosts Oxford (2-2). These teams have split the last four meetings. … Saltillo (0-4) and Shannon (2-2) are meeting for the first time since 2008.
STAR POWER
Calhoun City RB Jamajah Mayes rushed for 184 yards, 5 TDs on 17 carries in a 50-18 win over Nettleton. …Bruce RB/S Korique Pierce rushed for 100 yards and 4 TDs on just 8 carries, plus he made an interception on defense, in a 56-28 win over Thrasher. … South Pontotoc QB Jackson Harmon rushed for 114 yards, 2 TDs, and he was 4 of 7 passing for 124 yards, 3 TDs in a 60-30 win against Holly Springs. … Tupelo RB Qua Middlebrooks rushed for 75 yards on 9 carries, and he caught 3 passes for 92 yards and a TD in a 49-7 win at Oxford.
