HOW THEY FARED
LARGE SCHOOLS
1. Starkville (4-0): Beat Louisville 21-20. This week: at Madison Central.
2. Tupelo (4-0): Beat Columbus 28-6. This week: at Grenada.
3. Itawamba AHS (4-0): Beat New Hope 34-7. This week: at Pontotoc.
4. Oxford (2-1): Beat Lafayette 43-19. This week: at Murrah.
5. West Point (1-2): Was idle. This week: at Lafayette.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (4-0): Beat North Pontotoc 38-8. This week: at Houston.
2. Baldwyn (3-1): Beat East Webster 45-23. This week: hosts Alcorn Central.
3. Kossuth (2-2): Beat Tishomingo County 47-7. This week: at Adamsville (Tenn.).
4. Biggersville (3-0): Beat Walnut 61-16. This week: hosts Thrasher.
5. Mantachie (4-0): Beat Thrasher 33-6. This week: at Mooreville.
LOOKING BACK
Courtland Cooper scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:50 left in the game to lift Starkville past Louisville, 21-20. … Ripley passed a big road test, holding Senatobia to 123 total yards in a 6-0 win. … By beating Booneville 66-40, New Albany set a school record for points scored in a game. The previous record was 63 points, first set in 1944 and tied in 1990. … Hamilton beat Okolona 50-34 to notch its first 4-0 start since 2005.
LOOKING AHEAD
Division play begins for several teams, including Tupelo (4-0), which will hit the road to face Grenada (4-0) in 2-6A action. Tupelo won last year’s meeting, 35-6. … In another 2-6A tilt, Starkville (4-0) visits reigning state champ Madison Central (2-1). … It’s the Dampeer Bowl when Amory (4-0) visits Houston (4-0). Amory is coached by Brooks Dampeer, and his brother Baylor coaches Houston.
STAR POWER
Nettleton QB Braylen Williams completed 15 of 25 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, plus he rushed for 151 yards and two TDs in a 41-13 win over Caledonia. … Oxford RB Roman Gregory rushed for 102 yards and five TDs on 11 carries – in just one half of play – in a 43-19 win over rival Lafayette. … Potts Camp QB Peyton Aldridge rushed for 172 yards and a TD in a 27-21 win over Strayhorn. He also threw for 119 yards. … Tupelo RB Jaboree Dooley had 150 yards of offense – 90 rushing, 60 receiving – and scored three TDs on the ground in a 28-6 win over Columbus.
