1. Oxford (2-2): Lost to Lafayette 34-23. This week: hosts Murrah.
2. West Point (1-2): Idle. This week: hosts Lafayette.
3. Itawamba AHS (3-1): Lost to New Hope 24-0. This week: hosts Pontotoc.
4. Tupelo (4-0): Beat Columbus 38-14. This week: hosts Grenada.
5. Lafayette (3-1): Beat Oxford 34-23. This week: at West Point.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Nettleton (2-2): Lost to Caledonia 42-21. This week: hosts North Pontotoc.
2. Booneville (3-1): Lost to New Albany 42-14. This week: at Ripley.
3. Baldwyn (3-1): Beat East Webster 10-7 in 2OT. This week: at Alcorn Central.
4. Biggersville (2-1): Beat Walnut 46-8. This week: at Thrasher.
5. East Webster (3-1): Lost to Baldwyn 10-7 in 2OT. This week: at East Union.
LOOKING BACK
No. 5-ranked large school Lafayette scored 27 unanswered points to knock off No. 1 Oxford 34-23. It was the Commodores first Crosstown Classic win since 2016. ... Starkville moved to 4-0 after defeating the defending Class 4A champs, Louisville, 28-23. ... Tupelo also moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2017, pummeling Columbus 38-14.
LOOKING AHEAD
Both Booneville and Ripley will look to bounce back from its first losses of the season as the Tigers welcome the Blue Devils next week. Booneville won 22-12 in last season's opener. ... Houston visits Amory in a matchup between two brothers, Brooks and Baylor Dampeer, who will be coaching against each other for the first time as head coaches. ... Two 5A titans clash as Lafayette rolls into West Point with some momentum. The Green Wave has won the last six meetings.
STAR POWER
Houston RB Jalen Washington rushed for 350 yards and five TDs in a 46-24 win against Corinth. ... Jayden Reed rushed for 227 yards and 3 TDs on 33 carries in Lafayette's comeback win over rival Oxford. ... Belmont's River Ford rushed for 70 yards and 2 TDs, while making 10 tackles to go with 3 INTs in a 47-0 win over Hatley on Thursday. ... New Albany's Cameron Knox, a Southern Miss commit, had 7 carries for 131 yards and 3 TDs in a 42-14 win over Booneville.