Ripley defensive back C.J. Martin dives low for a tackle attempt as linebacker Cooper Davis closes in on Choctaw County's five-star junior wide receiver, Caleb Cunningham in the first quarter of Friday's 17-16 win. Martin had a game-sealing interception on the final drive of the game.
In a low-scoring affair between a pair of undefeated teams, Ripley held on to beat Booneville Friday night.
Freddy Lopez kicked a field goal to put Ripley in the lead late in the fourth quarter, and an interception on the ensuing Booneville drive iced a 10-7 win for the Tigers.
For the second week in a row, Ripley managed to squeak out a win in a close game. The Tigers will face Columbus next week.
Also Friday
Calhoun City 50, Nettleton 18
Calhoun City continues its undefeated start, as the Wildcats rolled to a win over Nettleton. Calhoun City jumped out to a 24-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 36-6 at halftime. Nettleton suffered its first loss of the season.
Louisville 26, Starkville 22
A showdown between two defending state champions saw Louisville emerge victorious and hand Starkville its first loss of the season. Starkville led 22-9 late in the third quarter, but Louisville rallied after that. The Wildcats went up 23-22 with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter and later added a field goal.
West Point 19, Neshoba Central 9
West Point wins its second in a row to get to 2-2 after facing a difficult set of opponents to start the season. However, it won’t get any easier for the Green Wave, who have a bye week ahead of a showdown with Tupelo on Sept. 29.
Mooreville 21, Tishomingo County 6
A year after a winless season, the Troopers are 4-0 following a win over Tishomingo County. Mooreville led just 8-0 entering the fourth quarter, but that’s all it needed. A couple of late touchdowns for the Troopers put the game out of reach.
Kossuth 31, Corinth 24
Kossuth came back in the second half to survive against Corinth. The Aggies entered halftime trailing 21-14 before outscoring Corinth 17-3 for the final two quarters. Corinth scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to narrow the deficit to seven, but Kossuth held on for the win.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.