agate Week 4 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores

Thursday, Sept. 14
Mantachie 21, Smithville 20

Friday, Sept. 15
Alcorn Central at East Union
Amory at Aberdeen
Belmont at Walnut
Biggersville at Independence
Booneville at Ripley
Bruce at Thrasher
Calhoun City at Nettleton
Columbus at Lafayette
East Webster at Baldwyn
Houston at Saltillo
Itawamba AHS at New Albany
Kossuth at Corinth
Louisville at Starkville
Myrtle at Hatley
Nanih Waiya at Hamilton
Neshoba Central at West Point
North Pontotoc at Pontotoc
Noxapater at Okolona
Potts Camp at North Delta
Shannon at Noxubee County
South Pontotoc at Holly Springs
Strayhorn at Ashland
Tishomingo County at Mooreville
Tupelo at Oxford
Tupelo Christian at Magnolia Heights
Vardaman at Falkner
Open: H.W. Byers