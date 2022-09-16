top story Week 4 Northeast Mississippi high school football scores Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email The Oxford Chargers take the field Friday night. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Follow our high school sports coverage on Facebook Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team. Thursday, Sept. 15Aberdeen 46, Mooreville 0Friday, Sept. 16Amory 38, North Pototoc 8Baldwyn 45, East Webster 23Biggersville 61, Walnut 16Calhoun Academy 56, Kemper Academy 22Calhoun City 40, Water Valley 27Coldwater at H.W. ByersDelta Academy 44, Hebron Christian 0Eupora 46, East Union 7Hamilton 50, Okolona 34Hatley 28, Belmont 26Heritage Academy 31, Starkville Academy 21Houston 27, Corinth 13Itawamba AHS 34, New Hope 7J.Z. George at Holly SpringsKossuth 47, Tishomingo County 7Lee Academy 33, Oak Hill Academy 26Mantachie 33, Thrasher 6Marshall Academy 32, North Delta 10Nettleton 41, Caledonia 13New Albany 66, Booneville 40Oxford 43, Lafayette 19Pontotoc 13, Saltillo 8Potts Camp at StrayhornRipley 6, Senatobia 0Shannon 36, Noxubee County 25Smithville 35, Alcorn Central 0South Pontotoc 42, Bruce 6Starkville 21, Louisville 20Tupelo 28, Columbus 6Vardaman 42, Coffeeville 20 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters