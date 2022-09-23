FEATURED GAMES
(All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.)
AMORY (3-1) AT HOUSTON (4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Amory: QB Jatarian Ware is 37 of 61 for 757 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs; he has rushed for 116 yards, 2 TDs on 20 carries. … RB Charleston French has rushed for 378 yards, 9 TDs on 44 carries. … DL Carter Lundquist has recorded 33 tackles, 6 sacks.
Houston: RB/LB Jamal Cooperwood has rushed for 391 yards, 5 TDs on 51 carries; he has 40 tackles, 7 TFL on defense. … WR Christopher Parker has made 6 catches for 114 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Jordan Pratt has recorded 42 tackles, 3 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Amory beat North Pontotoc 38-8; Houston beat Corinth 27-13.
• Houston beat Amory 32-20 last year.
• Amory averages 414.3 total yards per game.
• Houston averages 262.8 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: Amory hosts Aberdeen; Houston at South Pontotoc.
NETTLETON (3-1) AT NORTH PONTOTOC (2-2)
THE PLAYERS
Nettleton: QB Braylen Williams is 56 of 90 for 817 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 292 yards, 6 TDs on 44 carries. … WR Anterion Venson has made 20 catches for 310 yards, 2 TDs. … LB/S Aidan Pettigrew has made 22 tackles.
North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner is 46 of 88 for 563 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs; he has rushed for 106 yards, 1 TD on 33 carries. … WR Winn Navarette has made 21 catches for 252 yards, 2 TDs. … DB Holden Little has made 32 tackles, 1 INT.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Nettleton beat Caledonia 41-13; North Pontotoc lost to Amory 38-8.
• North Pontotoc won last year’s meeting 41-34.
• Nettleton averages 415 total yards per game.
• North Pontotoc has been held to 11 total points over its last two games.
NEXT UP: Nettleton hosts Senatobia; North Pontotoc hosts Ripley.
STARKVILLE (4-0) AT MADISON CENTRAL (2-1)
THE PLAYERS
Starkville: QB Trey Petty is 58 of 94 for 831 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 88 yards, 3 TDs on 30 carries. … WR Jaylon York has made 19 catches for 318 yards, 3 TDs. … DL Eric Thomas has recorded 21 tackles, 7 TFL, 3.5 sacks.
Madison Central: QB Vic Sutton is 36 of 52 for 446 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs. … WR Isaiah Spencer has made 18 catches for 233 yards, 2 TDs. … DB Chris Berry has recorded 20 tackles, 1 forced fumble.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Starkville beat Louisville 21-20; Madison Central was idle.
• Starkville beat Madison Central 35-28 last regular season, but MC won in the playoffs 34-13.
• Starkville is looking to start 5-0 for the third-straight year.
• This is the Division 2-6A opener for both teams.
NEXT UP: Starkville at Clinton; Madison Central at Grenada.
TUPELO (4-0) AT GRENADA (4-0)
THE PLAYERS
Tupelo: QB Jeremiah Harrell is 61 of 90 for 891 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT. … WR K.D. Gibson has made 13 catches for 295 yards, 2 TDs. … LB Clifton Watkins has made 29 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 INT.
Grenada: RB Jhordan During has rushed for 310 yards, 4 TDs on 43 carries. … LB/DB Jaylon Townes has made 38 tackles, 8 TFL, 1 INT. … LB Tre Parker has 14 tackles, 2 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, Tupelo beat Columbus 28-6; Grenada beat DeSoto Central 12-7.
• Tupelo won last year’s meeting 35-6.
• Grenada is averaging 266 rushing yards per game.
• This is the Division 2-6A opener for both teams.
NEXT UP: Tupelo hosts Oxford; Grenada hosts Madison Central.
WEST POINT (1-2) AT LAFAYETTE (1-3)
THE PLAYERS
West Point: QB Quinterion Tillman-Evans is 9 of 17 for 87 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 197 yards, 3 TDs on 30 carries. … RB Kahnen Daniels has rushed for 358 yards, 5 TDs on 55 carries. … DL Zay Lowery has recorded 17 tackles, 3 TFL.
Lafayette: QB Charlie Fair is 50 of 86 for 495 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Jayden Reed has rushed for 383 yards, 3 TDs on 86 carries. … LB Desmond Burnett has made 36 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks.
FOUR DOWNS
• Last week, West Point was idle; Lafayette lost to Oxford 43-19.
• West Point has won seven in a row against Lafayette, including a 17-0 decision last season.
• Lafayette coach Michael Fair is seeking his 100th career win tonight.
• West Point averages 223.3 rushing yards per game.
NEXT UP: West Point at New Hope; Lafayette at Saltillo.
ALSO TONIGHT
ABERDEEN (3-1) AT CALEDONIA (1-3)
Aberdeen QB Jermaine Armstrong is a dual threat, with 511 yards and 5 TDs passing, plus 179 yards and 3 TDs rushing. The Cavaliers beat Aberdeen last season, 42-21.
ALCORN CENTRAL (1-3) AT BALDWYN (3-1)
Baldwyn, the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked Small School, is averaging 220.7 rushing yards over its last three games. QB Jamaury Marshall is the top rusher, with 166 yards and 2 TDs on 25 carries.
CLEVELAND CENTRAL (2-2) AT SALTILLO (1-3)
This is the Division 1-5A opener for both teams. Cleveland Central won this game last year, 51-6. Saltillo is coming off a 13-8 loss to Pontotoc.
EAST UNION (0-4) AT EAST WEBSTER (3-1)
East Webster QB Kaleb Warnock has passed for 296 yards, 3 TDs, and he’s rushed for a team-leading 345 yards, 7 TDs. The Wolverines beat East Union twice last year: 23-21 in the regular season, and 34-31 in the 2A playoffs.
EUPORA (2-2) AT POTTS CAMP (3-1)
Potts Camp QB Peyton Aldridge has passed for 374 yards, 3 TDs, and he leads the team in rushing with 430 yards, 5 TDs on 73 carries. Defensively, LB Jeffrey Moore and DB Drew Hogan have 40 tackles apiece.
HAMILTON (4-0) AT FRENCH CAMP (1-3)
This is the Division 3-1A opener for both squads. Hamilton has a powerful rushing attack that averages 421 yards per game. Kyzer Verner is the top rusher, with 664 yards, 11 TDs on 52 carries. French Camp is paced by RB Silas Hodge, who has 508 yards, 3 TDs on 60 carries.
HOLLY SPRINGS (0-4) AT HATLEY (2-2)
Holly Springs has been outscored 164-30 this season, but last week’s loss to J.Z. George was by a 20-18 score. Hatley is also coming off a close game, a 28-26 win against Belmont.
H.W. BYERS (3-0) AT OKOLONA (0-4)
This is the Division 1-1A opener for both teams. QB Michael James leads an explosive Byers offense with 517 yards, 9 TDs passing. He’s also rushed for 321 yards and 2 TDs. RB Vincent Talley has 335 yards, 2 TDs rushing.
ITAWAMBA AHS (4-0) AT PONTOTOC (2-2)
Itawamba RB/S Isaac Smith continues to terrorize opponents on both sides of the ball. The senior has accounted for 841 yards, 11 TDs on offense, and on defense he’s recorded 32 tackles and 4 INTs. IAHS is the Daily Journal’s No. 3 Large School.
KOSSUTH (2-2) AT ADAMSVILLE (TENN.) (3-2)
Kossuth QB Jack Johnson has thrown for 346 yards, 2 TDs and 3 INTs. He’s rushed for 341 yards, 5 TDs. The Aggies are coming off a 47-7 win over Tishomingo County.
MANTACHIE (4-0) AT MOOREVILLE (0-4)
Mantachie is averaging 273.3 rushing yards per game. Leading the way is Luke Ellis, who has 306 yards and 6 TDs on 33 carries. Mooreville beat Mantachie in a shootout last season, 70-58.
MYRTLE (1-2) AT MIDDLETON (TENN.) (0-5)
Myrtle was last on the field two weeks ago, when it picked up its first win of the season, 19-12 over Thrasher. Not counting forfeit wins, Middleton has lost 38-straight games, a streak dating back to early in the 2018 season.
NANIH WAIYA (0-4) AT BRUCE (1-3)
Bruce has dropped three in a row, including a 42-6 loss to South Pontotoc last week. Nanih Waiya, which won 1A state titles in 2018 and ’19, is 0-4 for the first time since 2012.
NEW ALBANY (3-1) AT CORINTH (2-2)
RB Kody Atkinson leads a strong New Albany rushing attack with 403 yards, 8 TDs on 47 carries. WR Kaleum Shaw has 439 yards, 6 TDs rushing and receiving. Corinth will be without QB Brawner Cregeen for a second-straight game due to an ankle injury.
OXFORD (2-1) AT MURRAH (0-4)
After dominating rival Lafayette 43-19 last week, Oxford opens Division 2-6A play. The Chargers are 4-2 in division openers under coach Chris Cutcliffe.
RED BAY (ALA.) (3-1) AT BELMONT (1-2)
Belmont lost to Hatley 28-26 last week. The Cardinals are led offensively by RB Eli Reno, who has rushed for 386 yards, 4 TDs on 31 carries. Red Bay has already exceeded its win total from 2021, when it was 2-8.
RIPLEY (4-0) AT BOONEVILLE (2-2)
Booneville QB Noah Gillon has passed for 1,016 yards, 8 TDs and 3 INTs, and the Blue Devils average 405 total yards per game. But they’re facing a Ripley defense that is allowing just 130.8 yards per game.
SHANNON (2-2) AT CALHOUN CITY (2-2)
Shannon averages 320 rushing yards per game, while Calhoun City averages 214 rushing yards per game. Kegan Ruff leads the Shannon attack with 603 yards, 5 TDs on 69 carries.
SMITHVILLE (1-3) AT ASHLAND (0-3)
This is the Division 1-1A opener for both teams. Smithville is averaging a modest 210 total yards per game, but it has a plus-3 turnover ratio. Ashland has been outscored 111-6 this season.
THRASHER (1-3) AT BIGGERSVILLE (3-0)
The is the Division 1-1A opener for both squads. Biggersville, the Daily Journal’s No. 4 Small School, is averaging 45.7 points per game while allowing just 14 per game. The Lions are led by RB Jathan Hatch, who has rushed for 517 yards and 5 TDs.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY (1-3) AT SOUTH PONTOTOC (1-3)
South Pontotoc earned its first win of the season last week, taking down Bruce 42-6. Tishomingo County lost 47-7 to Kossuth last week.
TUPELO CHRISTIAN (0-3) AT FALKNER (1-2)
This is the Division 1-1A opener for both squads. TCPS is averaging only 174.3 yards per game. The Eagles are led on defense by SS Brewer Bailey, who has 35 tackles, 4 TFL and 1 INT.
VARDAMAN (3-1) AT NOXAPATER (2-2)
This is the Division 3-1A opener for both schools. Vardaman is coming off a 42-20 win over Coffeeville. Noxapater is led by RB Kyle Philliips, who has rushed for 495 yards, 5 TDs on 40 carries.
WALNUT (3-1) AT MARSHALL ACADEMY (3-2)
Marshall Academy has won its last three games, including a 32-10 victory over North Delta last week. Walnut suffered its first loss of the season a week ago, 61-16 to Biggersville.
OTHER GAMES
Lee Academy (Ark.) (4-1) at Hebron Christian (0-5)
Oak Hill Academy (1-4) at Kirk Academy (1-4)
Starkville Academy (4-2) at Winston Academy (2-3)
Tunica Academy (5-0) at Calhoun Academy (2-3)
Brad Locke
