5. East Webster (4-1): Beat East Union 23-21. This week: at Calhoun City.
LOOKING BACK
Mooreville won a shootout over rival Mantachie, 70-58. The teams combined for 1,189 yards of total offense. … Ripley stopped a six-game losing streak to Booneville with a 21-9 win, despite starting QB Ty Long being out injured. … Tupelo opened Division 2-6A play with a 35-6 win over Grenada. The Golden Wave scored a defensive TD for the third-straight game.
LOOKING AHEAD
For the first time since 2008, Amory (2-3) and Aberdeen (2-3) will meet in the annual A-Game as division rivals. It’s the 4-3A opener for both teams. … Oxford (3-2, 1-0) hosts Tupelo (5-0, 1-0) in a big 2-6A showdown. Oxford has won the last three meetings. … Pontotoc (2-3) looks to snap a two-game skid when it opens 2-4A play at New Albany (4-1).
STAR POWER
Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips was 38 of 44 for 626 yards and 9 TDs in the win over Mantachie. … Baldwyn WR Hastin Nelson made 7 catches for 200 yards and 3 TDs in a 34-2 win over Alcorn Central. … Isaac Smith rushed for 126 and 5 TDs as Itawamba AHS beat Pontotoc 55-28. He also made 2 INTs on defense, returning one for a TD. … North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner had 361 yards and 3 TDs passing, and he added 101 yards and 2 TDs rushing in a 41-34 win over Nettleton.