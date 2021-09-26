djr-2021-09-25-sport-nettleton-dilworth-arp1

Nettleton's Zavian Dilworth brings in a pass on North Pontotoc's Isaiah Spratt in the second quarter.

 Adam Robison | Daily Journal

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Tupelo (5-0): Beat Grenada 35-6. This week: at Oxford.

2. West Point (2-2): Beat Lafayette 17-0. This week: hosts New Hope.

3. Lafayette (3-2): Lost to West Point 17-0. This week: hosts Saltillo.

4. Oxford (3-2): Beat Murrah 38-0. This week: hosts Tupelo.

5. Starkville (5-0): Beat Madison Central 35-28. This week: hosts Clinton.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Nettleton (2-3): Lost to North Pontotoc 41-34. This week: at Senatobia.

2. Booneville (3-2): Lost to Ripley 21-9. This week: at Kossuth.

3. Baldwyn (4-1): Beat Alcorn Central 34-2. This week: hosts Walnut.

4. Biggersville (3-1): Beat Thrasher 58-0. This week: hosts Tupelo Christian.

5. East Webster (4-1): Beat East Union 23-21. This week: at Calhoun City.

LOOKING BACK

Mooreville won a shootout over rival Mantachie, 70-58. The teams combined for 1,189 yards of total offense. … Ripley stopped a six-game losing streak to Booneville with a 21-9 win, despite starting QB Ty Long being out injured. … Tupelo opened Division 2-6A play with a 35-6 win over Grenada. The Golden Wave scored a defensive TD for the third-straight game.

LOOKING AHEAD

For the first time since 2008, Amory (2-3) and Aberdeen (2-3) will meet in the annual A-Game as division rivals. It’s the 4-3A opener for both teams. … Oxford (3-2, 1-0) hosts Tupelo (5-0, 1-0) in a big 2-6A showdown. Oxford has won the last three meetings. … Pontotoc (2-3) looks to snap a two-game skid when it opens 2-4A play at New Albany (4-1).

STAR POWER

Mooreville QB Dawson Phillips was 38 of 44 for 626 yards and 9 TDs in the win over Mantachie. … Baldwyn WR Hastin Nelson made 7 catches for 200 yards and 3 TDs in a 34-2 win over Alcorn Central. … Isaac Smith rushed for 126 and 5 TDs as Itawamba AHS beat Pontotoc 55-28. He also made 2 INTs on defense, returning one for a TD. … North Pontotoc QB Reece Kentner had 361 yards and 3 TDs passing, and he added 101 yards and 2 TDs rushing in a 41-34 win over Nettleton.

brad.locke@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus