4. Oxford (3-1): Beat Murrah 43-8. This week: at Tupelo.
5. West Point (2-2): Beat Lafayette 59-35. This week: at New Hope.
SMALL SCHOOLS
1. Amory (4-1): Beat Houston 31-13. This week: hosts Aberdeen.
2. Baldwyn (4-1): Beat Alcorn Central 63-0. This week: at Walnut.
3. Kossuth (3-2): Beat Adamsville (Tenn.) 42-21. This week: at Booneville.
4. Biggersville (4-0): Beat Thrasher 53-6. This week: at Tupelo Christian.
5. Mantachie (5-0): Beat Mooreville 42-7. This week: at Alcorn Central.
LOOKING BACK
Tupelo opened Division 2-6A play with a 20-7 win at Grenada. Safety Zech Pratt made two key interceptions in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. … Starkville suffered its first loss of the season, falling 41-21 to defending Class 6A champ Madison Central. … Hamilton beat French Camp 25-21 to start 5-0 for the first time since 1984. … West Point opened its 1-5A schedule in dominant fashion, beat Lafayette 59-35 on the road.
LOOKING AHEAD
Coming off three-straight road games, Tupelo I5-0) returns home to take on Oxford (3-1) in a key 2-6A contest. Oxford won last year’s matchup, 22-6. … The annual A-Game returns when Aberdeen (4-1) visits rival Amory (4-1). Amory has won the last four meetings, including three-straight shutouts. … Calhoun City (2-3) visits East Webster (4-1) in the 2-2A opener for both teams. East Webster won last year’s meeting 22-8.
STAR POWER
West Point RB Kahnen Daniels rushed for a career-high 328 yards and four TDs in a 59-35 win over Lafayette. … RB Braedon Sauls rushed for 160 yards and two TDs, and teammate Luke Ellis had 130 yards and three TDs in Mantachie’s 42-7 win over rival Mooreville. … RB Coby Owens ran in a two-point conversion with just over a minute left to give Saltillo a 28-27 win over Cleveland Central in its 1-5A opener.
