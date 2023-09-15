agate Week 5 high school football schedule Brad Locke Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Sep 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Zion Nunn's Booneville squad will host North Pontotoc in Week 5. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Sept. 22Aberdeen at CaledoniaAmory at CorinthAshland at Potts CampBelmont at Red Bay (Ala.)Bruce at Nanih WaiyaByhalia at Holly SpringsCalhoun City at East WebsterCoffeeville at VardamanFalkner at Rossville Christian (Tenn.)Hamilton at SmithvilleHatley at ThrasherH.W. Byers at Bluff City (Tenn.)Lafayette at Hartfield AcademyLewisburg at Itawamba AHSMooreville at MantachieNettleton at BiggersvilleNew Albany at PontotocNew Hope at HoustonNorth Pontotoc at BoonevilleOxford at StarkvilleRipley at ColumbusSaltillo at ShannonSouth Pontotoc at Tishomingo CountyTupelo at Houston (Tenn.)Tupelo Christian at OkolonaWalnut at MyrtleWest Lowndes at BaldwynOpen: Alcorn Central, East Union, Kossuth, West Point Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. Mississippi State Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads Ole Miss Sports Alerts & Top Stories Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists brad.locke@journalinc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags High School Football Schedule Botany Ancient History Brad Locke Senior sports reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Brad Locke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you